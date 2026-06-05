Russia, Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each in new swap

The United Arab Emirates facilitated a humanitarian exchange between Moscow and Kiev, the Russian defence ministry says.

Ukrainian prisoners of war exit a bus after a swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at an undisclosed location in Ukraine / Reuters Russia has announced that another round of prisoner exchanges with Ukraine had taken place, with 185 servicemen returning from each side.

The United Arab Emirates facilitated the prisoners of war swap, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement on Friday. It added that the Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus and that Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova is working with them.

"The released servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving psychological and medical assistance. They will then be transferred to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation," the ministry said. The exchange comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to agree to sit-down talks to end the four-year conflict.

Balkan leaders attend EU summit in Montenegro as enlargement gains urgency "On June 5, 185 Russian service members were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. In exchange, 185 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over," Russia's defence ministry said.

"The return of our people is a constant priority for Ukraine. Every day, we are working to free every Ukrainian man and woman from captivity," he said in a post on social media. Naval drone explodes at Romania's Constanta portHundreds protest in Libya over irregular migrants resettlement, storm UNHCR officesNo ceasefire while Israeli attacks continue: Lebanon's Hezbollah chiefIsrael approves tax incentives for illegal settlements in occupied West Bank





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