Two days of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US in Abu Dhabi ended without a significant breakthrough on peace but yielded agreement on a large prisoner swap.The Details: The trilater...

Two days of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US in Abu Dhabi ended without a significant breakthrough on peace but yielded agreement on a large prisoner swap.

The trilateral meeting was the first of its kind since talks in Abu Dhabi and Switzerland in February. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner traveled to Moscow on Thursday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and are scheduled to travel onward to Dublin to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Before the talks concluded, Zelenskyy told reporters in Denmark that the two sides were planning to swap between 1,000 and 1,500 prisoners.

Also read Russia and Ukraine agree to a large prisoner exchange as talks conclude with no major breakthrough

Following the talks, Kushner said it would be the"biggest humanitarian release of prisoners" since the conflict began in 2022. Kushner said,"The reality is there is no trust right now between the sides, and that is to be expected after a ​conflict like this. I think this was a good first step.

" He also said there are"some areas we see places where we can find compromises" and"others we need to have more discussions. " Ukrainian negotiator Davyd Arakhamia said the talks were some of"the hardest" yet, but that there was"good momentum. " He also said,"I believe the Russians came with very strict directives, so it was extremely difficult to soften the discussion.

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" Kremlin negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said,"Right now... a lot depends on Ukraine, on the position of the US, and on whether Europe comes to its senses. "Despite offering significant financial and military aid to Ukraine, the European Union has not yet been involved in any peace talks with Russia. Kushnerthat in Moscow on Thursday, he and Witkoff are seeking Putin's"blessing" for the EU to join the discussions. In early 2025, Putinit was not welcome in the upcoming trilateral discussions.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said,"Putin has always maintained, and continues to maintain, that he is open to contact with everyone, including the Europeans… For the moment, the statements we hear from the Europeans do not indicate any desire on their part to contribute to progress along a peaceful path.

"said that peace talks with Russia won't bring any progress because its"war aims in Ukraine remain unchanged" and it"wants Ukrainians to know they will remain secure only so long as they obey Russian diktats. " Fyodor Lukyanov of Kremlin-fundedthese talks were a"major shift" because"perhaps for the first time since the conflict began, the question of Europe's wider security architecture, and the guarantees it would require, has moved to the center of negotiations.

", and though no major breakthrough was made, he secured the release of an American prisoner held in Russia, and Zelenskyy toldhe was open to freezing the conflict along the current lines of control as a first step to peace. Putin had suggested trilateral talks between the US, Russia, and China, thoughRussia and Ukraine have agreed to the"largest prisoner exchange" of the war at their first US-brokered talks since February but made little progress towards a broader peace agreement.

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Both sides sent senior delegations to the two-day talks, led by Donald Trump's envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, in an effort to find a solution to end the nearly-five-year war. Trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi between Russia, Ukraine and the US aimed at ending the war in Ukraine have concluded after a second day.

Although the American side said they saw"some openings", there was no hint of any breakthroughs to end the nearly five year-long war sparked by Russia's invasion. However, both Moscow and Kyiv confirmed that a large-scale prisoner of war exchange was in the works and could be carried out soon.

Russia and Ukraine agreed to a large prisoner exchange as the second day of U.S.-brokered talks ended in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Nov. 11, officials said, with American negotiators preparing to meet the two countries' presidents to advance efforts to end the war. Calling the discussions"pretty tough" and"very substantive," U.S. envoy Jared Kushner told reporters that the sides touched on all relevant issues in the long-running conflict. Wall Street Journal CNN Digital