Russia Top 10 Banks Raise Average Deposit Rates to 13.09 Percent

Average maximum rouble deposit rates at Russia's largest banks climbed to a local high of 13.09% in late October, signaling stable funding costs across key financial institutions.

The average maximum rouble deposit rate at Russia's ten largest banks rose to 13.09% in the third decade of October, reaching a local high since April. This incremental increase marks a continuation of the central bank's indicative gauge slow climb, which had bottomed out earlier in the year.

Retail Deposit Rates Reach Local High

The reading of 13.09% follows a June trough of 12.76% and represents the highest level since the second decade of April, when the gauge stood at 13.39%. The movement from 13.06% in the prior period is small in absolute terms, consisting of only three basis points, yet it extends a slow upward drift that has been underway since the gauge hit its lowest point in mid-year.

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Uniform Pricing Across All Maturities

Rates rose uniformly by 0.03 percentage points across every maturity bucket, signalling broad-based rather than maturity-specific repricing. The fact that all maturity buckets rose by the same amount is more informative than the headline number, suggesting banks are defending their funding bases rather than chasing a particular segment of the curve.

Stakeholder Banks and Market Composition

The sample covers Sberbank, VTB, Gazprombank, Alfa-Bank, Rosselkhozbank, DOM.RF, Moscow Credit Bank, T-Bank, PSB and Sovcombank. This group accounts for the bulk of Russia's retail deposit market, with Sberbank and VTB setting the tone as the largest deposit gatherers. Smaller players such as MKB, T-Bank and Sovcombank contribute to capturing competitive pressure from banks that use deposit pricing more actively as a customer-acquisition tool.

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Stabilizing Funding Costs and Future Outlook

The year-on-year decline in the average rate has also narrowed sharply, from 5.57 percentage points earlier in the cycle to 2.28 percentage points. This indicates that the deposit pricing environment has stabilised well above the levels seen during the previous easing phase. The gauge's recovery is consistent with a monetary environment where the policy rate has stopped falling, prompting banks to rebuild deposit margins accordingly.

Implications for Savers and Banking Sector

For the ten banks in the sample, the practical implication is that funding costs on retail deposits are stabilising at a level that is still historically elevated. If the current drift continues, the gauge could retest the April peak of 13.39% in the coming months, though the pace implies a gradual move. The absence of any divergence between maturities argues against a near-term shift in the shape of the deposit curve.