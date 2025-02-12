Russia to Free U.S. Prisoner in Exchange for Russian Citizen Held in US

The United States and Russia have agreed to a prisoner swap, with Marc Fogel, a U.S. citizen serving a 14-year sentence in Russia, returning home in exchange for a Russian national currently imprisoned in the U.S.

A Russian citizen currently imprisoned in the United States will be returned to Russia following the release of U.S. citizen Marc Fogel , who was detained in Russia since 2021. Fogel, 63, had been serving a 14-year prison sentence in a Russian prison colony after being arrested on drug charges. In exchange for Fogel, Russia confirmed the release of a Russian national held in the U.S. The repatriation is expected to occur in the coming days.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced the agreement on Wednesday, stating that the United States had agreed to the release during negotiations for Fogel's return. However, he declined to disclose the identity of the Russian citizen being repatriated or provide details about the negotiations that led to Fogel's release. Peskov also avoided commenting on whether further prisoner exchanges were anticipated, but noted a recent intensification of communication between relevant departments in both countries.





