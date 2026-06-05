Russia to develop supersonic passenger jet to at beyond Mach 1 speed

Russia plans to develop a commercially viable supersonic jet capable of carrying passengers at speeds exceeding the speed of sound while meeting modern safety and environmental standards.

Russia is making efforts to develop supersonic passenger jet , according to a report. United Aircraft Corporation has revealed that prototype supersonic passenger jet is under development in Russia.

UAC CEO Vadim Badekha told TASS that such underway at the Zhukovsky Research Center and engineers are actively assisting it. Badekha also highlighted that the work is no longer confined to paper as it is already being carried out in hardware.

“A prototype of such an aircraft is under development, and we believe the Zhukovsky Research Center will successfully complete this work,” said Badekha. The initiative aims to create a commercially viable supersonic jet capable of carrying passengers at speeds exceeding the speed of sound while meeting modern safety and environmental standards.

In April, the Zhukovsky Institute Research Center patented the design of a prospective supersonic passenger aircraft capable of flying at supersonic speeds while reducing the loudness of the sonic boom and lowering noise levels near airports,It’s believed that there could be a market for high-speed passenger flights, particularly among travelers who value time savings and premium travel experiences. If the project proves successful, supersonic aircraft could eventually become part of airline fleets serving long-distance routes.

The development effort reflects Russia’s broader ambition to strengthen its position in advanced aerospace technologies. Although the aircraft is still under development and commercial service remains a long-term goal, the creation of a prototype marks an important step toward reviving supersonic passenger transportation in the modern era. By combining higher speeds with improved efficiency and reduced noise, the project seeks to address many of the limitations that constrained previous generations of supersonic airliners.

Its progress will be closely watched by the global aviation industry as interest in faster commercial air travel continues to grow. The renewed focus on supersonic passenger aviation reflects broader efforts within the aerospace sector to develop innovative transportation technologies capable of significantly reducing travel times. While no timeline has been announced for commercial deployment, the ongoing prototype development suggests that Russia is seeking to re-establish itself as a participant in the future global market for high-speed air travel.

If successful, the project could mark an important milestone in the evolution of commercial aviation, offering passengers the possibility of faster long-distance journeys while addressing many of the environmental and operational concerns that limited previous generations of supersonic aircraft. Prabhat, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, is a tech and defense journalist. While he enjoys writing on modern weapons and emerging tech, he has also reported on global politics and business.

He has been previously associated with well-known media houses, including the International Business Times and ANI.





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