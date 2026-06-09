Russia Temporarily Disables Part of Putin's Protective Surveillance Network Amid Fears of Foreign Intelligence Agency Exploitation

Russia temporarily disabled part of a specialist CCTV network used to protect Vladimir Putin due to fears it could be exploited by foreign intelligence agencies. The Kremlin ordered the shutdown after Israel's use of hacked surveillance cameras and artificial intelligence in Iran during the operation that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei raised concerns about similar technology being used to track Russian officials. The surveillance system was only switched back on after engineers attempted to isolate it from the internet.

Russia temporarily disabled part of a specialist CCTV network used to protect Vladimir Putin due to fears it could be exploited by foreign intelligence agencies.

The Kremlin ordered the shutdown after Israel's use of hacked surveillance cameras and artificial intelligence in Iran during the operation that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei raised concerns about similar technology being used to track Russian officials. The surveillance system was only switched back on after engineers attempted to isolate it from the internet.

The move highlights growing fears among security services that advances in artificial intelligence have transformed vast CCTV networks from tools of state control to potential vulnerabilities that can be exploited by hostile powers. Israeli intelligence officers allegedly harvested huge amounts of footage from Tehran's traffic camera network and used AI-powered software to analyze millions of hours of video, which helped them map the Iranian capital, identify patterns of behavior among security personnel, and pinpoint the location and timing of a meeting attended by Iran's Supreme Leader and several of his closest aides.

The reported operation has sent shockwaves through intelligence agencies around the world, with Russian security chiefs warning that surveillance systems designed to monitor citizens could now be turned against the states that built them. The decision to temporarily disable part of Putin's protective surveillance network came amid growing concern that surveillance systems can be exploited by hostile intelligence agencies.

Despite Moscow's precautions, an independent Ukrainian hacker told the FT that cameras in the Russian capital, including some around the Kremlin, remained vulnerable to intrusion, although he declined to discuss whether Kyiv possessed the capability to analyze footage on a large scale





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Russia CCTV Network Vladimir Putin Foreign Intelligence Agencies Israel Iran Artificial Intelligence Hacked Surveillance Cameras Artificial Intelligence Vulnerabilities Counter-Intelligence Ukraine Russian Capital Kremlin Hacked Communications Digital Sources Artificial Intelligence Counter-Intelligence Ukraine Russian Capital Kremlin Hacked Communications Digital Sources

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