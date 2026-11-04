European aviation faces chaos as hoax bomb threats force emergency landings. Experts suspect Russian hybrid warfare tactics behind the coordinated attacks on commercial airlines.

Vladimir Putin faces growing suspicion for orchestrating a series of coordinated hoax bomb threats that disrupted air travel across Europe on Tuesday. At least seven passenger jets, including three British aircraft, were forced to make emergency landings or divert from their routes. These incidents have intensified fears that the Kremlin is expanding its hybrid war fare campaign against NATO members and European nations.

Targeted Flights and Emergency Landings

The disruptions began affecting major European airports with flights bound for Warsaw, Sofia, Rome, and Murcia. Two flights heading to Warsaw Chopin Airport experienced threats, prompting one British flight from London Heathrow to divert to Modlin Airport. Police and bomb squads confirmed the aircraft was safe after a thorough search. Another Warsaw-bound flight from Copenhagen landed safely but required extensive checks by authorities on the tarmac.

Also read Suspected cyberattacks in seven European countries impact freezers in supermarkets

Rome's Fiumicino Airport became a focal point for security sweeps as bomb disposal experts examined two Ryanair planes. One aircraft arrived from Lisbon while the other came from Dublin. The Dublin flight was escorted by the Italian Air Force to ensure secure landing procedures. In Murcia, Spain, parts of the airport were cordoned off following a written security threat on a Ryanair flight from Manchester. Passengers were evacuated from the runway and instructed to leave their belongings behind.

Expert Analysis on Hybrid Warfare Tactics

Eric Schouten, head of the aviation security group Dyami, identified these events as part of a broader narrative of Russian state actors seeking to disturb Europe. He noted that such attacks fit the pattern of low-cost, deniable disruption efforts seen in other sectors. Recent cyber-attacks on refrigerators and freezers in seven European countries suggest a coordinated strategy to test infrastructure resilience without direct military engagement.

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Professor Anthony Glees, a security and intelligence expert, stated it was highly likely that Vladimir Putin was responsible for the subversive war underway. He described the situation as a kinetic shadow war combined with disinformation campaigns designed to spread mayhem and panic. Glees argued that the current timing allows Putin to challenge Western resilience while European nations feel unprepared for serious conflict.

Diplomatic Denials and Broader Context

Moscow and Tehran both deny involvement in these hybrid attacks, despite Western officials blaming them for acts of sabotage. The hoax threats coincide with warnings from Vladimir Putin regarding potential conflict with the West. He previously stated there would be no winners if he entered a conflict with Western powers. Meanwhile, Russian troops show signs of preparing for potential new incursions, adding to the geopolitical tension.

Defense expert and former Army Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Crawford suggested the threats could be part of a coordinated sub-threshold attack from Moscow. He believes European security services likely have insight into the operations but noted that formal identification of Russia as the culprit requires more time. The lack of immediate attribution highlights the challenges in responding to gray-zone warfare tactics.

Passenger Experiences and Future Implications

Sarah, a passenger on the Manchester to Murcia flight, described being unaware of the threat until after landing. She reported that the plane stopped suddenly on the runway, where fire engines and the bomb squad arrived within minutes. Passengers were evacuated and escorted away from the aircraft, with no information provided during the flight itself.

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Similar incidents occurred involving Wizz Air flights. A flight from Milan Bergamo to Sofia carried 176 passengers, while a Ryanair flight from Dublin to Sofia carried 186. Both landed safely and passed security inspections. A day earlier, a Wizz Air flight from London to Sofia was diverted to Budapest after receiving a threat. All incidents were ultimately determined to be false alarms, leaving aviation authorities to reassess security protocols and counter-terrorism measures.