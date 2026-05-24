Russia strikes Kyiv with missiles and rockets; ongoing attack

Russia attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones overnight Sunday, causing damage and casualties. The attack was ongoing by sunrise Sunday, with more missiles and drones expected to reach Kyiv.

Russia attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones overnight Sunday in an intense assault that shook buildings across the city center. At least one person was killed, and 21 people were injured.

Air raid sirens blared through the night, and smoke billowed across the city from strikes. The attack was ongoing by sunrise Sunday, with more missiles and drones expected to reach Kyiv. Damage was recorded across 40 locations across several districts of the capital, including residential buildings, Kyiv military administration head Tymur Tkachenko said in a Telegram post.

Kyiv resident Svitlana Onofryichuk, 55, who has worked in the market that was damaged for 22 years, said, ‘My job is gone, everything is gone, everything has burned down. ’ Yevhen Zosin, 74, a Kyiv resident who witnessed the attack, said he and his dog were thrown back by the shock wave of another explosion, and his apartment was blown to pieces. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia was planning to use the hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile.

The Russian strike on Dnipro in November 2024 and on Lviv in January were previous uses of the missile





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Ukraine Russia Missiles Rockets Intense Assault Damage Casualties Air Raid Sirens Red Cross Volunteers Ambulances Tymur Tkachenko Yevhen Zosin Svitlana Onofryichuk Oreshnik Apartment Hospitals Belarus Zelenskyy Russian Military Ukrainian Military

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