Russia Strikes Kyiv with Hundreds of Drones and Missiles, Killing 13 and Prompting Zelensky's Plea for U.S. Aid

A large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv using drones and missiles has caused casualties and widespread damage, leading President Zelensky to request immediate U.S. support for air defense.

Russia launched a massive barrage of drones and missiles against Ukraine in the early hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in at least 13 deaths and numerous injuries, including children.

The strikes targeted apartment blocks in Kyiv, with emergency crews working to rescue those trapped under rubble. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russia fired 656 strike drones and 73 missiles of various types-ballistic, cruise, and anti-ship-during the overnight attack. He urgently appealed for U.S. assistance, specifically requesting missiles for Patriot air defense systems, which are in short supply.

The assault caused extensive damage, including fires near a petrol station, construction sites, and multiple residential buildings, and led to power outages across the capital. Moscow claimed the strikes aimed at Ukraine's military-industrial complex and denied targeting civilians, despite evidence of civilian casualties and destruction. This attack is part of Russia's ongoing bombardment of Ukraine since the 2022 invasion, the deadliest conflict on European soil since World War II, with hundreds of thousands killed and millions displaced





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