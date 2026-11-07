Russia Strikes Kyiv Before Peace Talks as Ukraine Seeks US Support

Russian missile strikes on Kyiv kill nine and disrupt utilities ahead of critical trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi. President Zelenskyy urges stronger US backing as peace negotiations face deepening challenges.

Russian ballistic missiles and drone swarms struck Kyiv on Saturday, killing at least nine people and severely damaging the capital's energy infrastructure. This intensification of violence comes just days before negotiators from Russia, Ukraine, and the United States are scheduled to convene in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Trilateral Peace Negotiations Begin in Abu Dhabi

Officials from Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. are set to meet on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi for talks aimed at ending the ongoing war. This upcoming session marks the fourth round of negotiations brokered by the Trump administration. The most recent previous attempt took place in Geneva in February.

Also read Kyiv Missile Strikes Injure Five as Ukraine Prepares for Peace Talks with Russia and US

Western governments supporting this peace initiative are actively seeking a new formula to break the current diplomatic impasse. Despite these efforts, significant challenges remain as territorial disputes and security guarantees continue to be unresolved issues between the conflicting parties.

Russia Targets Kyiv Infrastructure Before Talks

Russian forces launched a massive overnight attack involving 36 ballistic missiles and 172 drones targeting Kyiv and twelve other regions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the barrage injured nine people, including a child, and caused extensive damage to critical infrastructure.

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Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that energy facilities in both the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions were damaged by the strikes. He described the situation regarding the capital's energy supply as extremely difficult, noting that the attacks have disrupted both heating and water supply systems for residents.

Strikes also forced officials to close Kyiv's Northern Bridge, a major commuter route crossing the Dnipro River. Russia's Ministry of Defense later confirmed the strike, claiming the bridge facilitated the transport of weaponry and military hardware for Ukraine's armed forces.

Zelenskyy Urges Stronger American Support

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia was deliberately preparing for the trilateral talks by launching ballistic missiles at Ukraine's critical infrastructure. He emphasized that when Russia attempts to plunge Kyiv, a city of millions, into a blackout, Ukraine must not face this aggression alone.

Ukrainian leadership is calling for greater support and attention from the United States Congress. President Zelenskyy is urging bipartisan backing for Ukraine and demanding stronger sanctions on Russia to deter further escalation during the diplomatic window.

Devastation in Southern Ukraine and Cross-Border Strikes

Meanwhile, recovery operations continued into their sixth day in the village of Komyshuvakha in southern Ukraine. The village was devastated on Monday when multiple Russian guided bombs hit a former school and a nearby shelter where residents were waiting for humanitarian aid.

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Emergency services recovered nine more bodies in the twenty-four hours leading up to Saturday morning, bringing the total death toll to 55. Dozens of people remain missing, with residents like Mykola Krasnov still searching for family members who vanished during the attack.

In southern Russia, a Ukrainian drone attack killed one person in the Belgorod region when it hit a private home in the town of Grayvoron. Local officials confirmed the fatality on Saturday, adding to the casualties reported from the Kyiv strikes.

Russia Claims Drone Shootdowns Amid Infrastructure Damage

Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed that its forces shot down 411 Ukrainian drones overnight over ten Russian regions. The ministry also stated that drones were destroyed over the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and the Black and Azov Seas.

Despite these claims, Russian officials reported significant damage to civilian and industrial infrastructure. Gov. Roman Busargin of the Saratov region stated that drone attacks damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, while later reports indicated the Saratov Oil Refinery was hit.

Additionally, Gov. Andrey Klychkov of the Oryol region reported that Ukrainian attacks damaged commercial warehouse and production sites in the regional capital. Russian media outlets reported that a blaze erupted at the Proton-Electrotex plant, which produces components for military equipment.