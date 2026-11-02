Russian forces launched a deadly strike on a Kherson school distributing aid immediately after a local ceasefire ended, killing at least 26 people and shattering hopes for regional peace.

Russia resumed military operations in the southern region of Kherson immediately following the expiration of a fragile local ceasefire, resulting in at least 26 fatalities. The deadly incident occurred on Monday after a rare pause in fighting, which had been brokered by US First Lady Melania Trump to facilitate a humanitarian mission in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky, came to an end on Sunday. Although neither side reported violations during the truce that started on Tuesday, Moscow targeted a village in the adjacent region of Zaporizhzhia hours later.

The strike specifically hit a local school where humanitarian aid was being distributed, a location identified by acting regional governor Oleh Syniehubov as the site of the attack. Footage released by Ukrainian emergency services depicted the building reduced to piles of smoldering rubble, with rescuers working amidst the wreckage. This event dashed fragile hopes for progress toward peace that had briefly emerged as the local ceasefire expired without any reported breaches between the conflicting parties.

Also read Russia and Ukraine Cyberattacks Hit Emergency Apps After Kherson Truce Ends

Zelenskyy Condemns Bombing of Aid Distribution Site

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy detailed the sequence of attacks in his daily address, stating that the Russians carried out the first strike just as people arrived at the school, using several aerial bombs. He noted that a repeat strike followed, targeting the shelter with more aerial bombs. Zelenskyy emphasized that every Monday, humanitarian aid was distributed to the people in that specific location, making the timing of the attack particularly egregious for the local civilian population.

President Zelenskyy expressed deep disappointment that the Oleshky truce did not lead to broader diplomatic breakthroughs. He stated that after the humanitarian mission, there was a moment when the next steps could have shown that progress toward peace was possible. Instead, the resumption of hostilities and the targeting of a civilian aid site signaled a continued willingness by Moscow to inflict maximum suffering on the population.

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Kremlin Defends Actions as Normal Wartime Practice

The Kremlin did not deny the accusations leveled against it, with its spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling reporters on Monday that such attacks are a completely normal practice in such situations. Peskov added that Moscow viewed the Oleshky humanitarian mission as successful, praising the good cooperation between all sides during the truce period. He specifically singled out the role of Russian human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova in overseeing the operation.

Lanatratova oversaw the ceasefire alongside her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets, marking one of the most substantial instances of Russian-Ukrainian cooperation since the start of the war. Despite this brief period of coordination, Peskov indicated that no other similar missions were being planned at the moment. This statement suggests that the diplomatic channels opened during the Oleshky operation have now closed, leaving the region vulnerable to renewed aggression.

Strategic Implications and Future Outlook for the Region

The collapse of the ceasefire has significant strategic implications for the civilians in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. The death of at least 26 people, including those who had come to collect essential supplies, highlights the extreme risks faced by non-combatants in the absence of verified safe zones. The targeting of a school underscores the continued use of civilian infrastructure as a military objective, a tactic that further complicates any future humanitarian efforts in the area.

International observers and aid organizations are now forced to reassess the viability of similar truces in the near future. The brief cooperation seen between Yana Lantratova and Dmytro Lubinets may not be sufficient to prevent future escalations, especially given the Kremlin's stated view that such strikes are standard wartime practice. As Ukraine mourns its losses, the focus shifts to how the international community will respond to this blatant violation of the recently concluded agreement.