Russia Sets Sights on Ukrainian Fortress City Kostyantynivka

Moscow is allegedly preparing to attack Kostyantynivka, a crucial Ukrainian stronghold in Donetsk Oblast. This strategic move could have significant implications for the ongoing war and future peace negotiations.

Moscow is reportedly targeting Kostyantynivka , the southernmost point of Ukraine 's ' fortress belt ,' a key defensive line in Donetsk Oblast . A Ukrainian military analyst, citing the Institute for the Study of War ( ISW ), asserts that Russia 's recent redeployment of troops to Toretsk and Pokrovsk indicates their intention to pressure Kostyantynivka . This move suggests a long-term commitment by Russia to capturing Ukraine 's ' fortress belt ,' potentially impacting future peace negotiations .

The ISW believes that Russia's persistent manpower shortages and equipment losses make it unlikely they can sustain a multi-year campaign against this heavily fortified region while simultaneously pursuing other offensive operations. Ukraine's 'fortress belt' encompasses a 50-kilometer stretch along the cities of Slovyansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, and Kostyantynivka, situated between 12 and 30 kilometers from the front line.According to Ukrainian military analyst Kostyantyn Mashovets, Russia has moved elements of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division and the 150th Motorized Rifle Division to Toretsk and Pokrovsk. Mashovets posits that this redeployment aims to outflank Ukrainian forces south of Kostyantynivka and ultimately achieve a breakthrough towards the city from both southwest and southeast directions. While the ISW acknowledges that Russian advances towards Kostyantynivka would pressure the 'fortress belt,' they believe it's unlikely that Russia could fully capture it in the near future. The think tank estimates that Russian forces could reach the southern outskirts of Kostyantynivka by May 2025, but a complete seizure in the next few years seems improbable.On social media, Ukrainian political figures and analysts have voiced their concerns. Iuliia Mendel, former spokesperson for President Zelensky, highlighted the potential shift in Russia's offensive focus towards Kostyantynivka, emphasizing the strategic importance of this city. Giorgi Revishvili, a political analyst, focused on Russia's tactics around Pokrovsk, suggesting they are attempting to bypass the city and cut off its supply lines. It remains unclear how Russia's campaign to capture cities along Ukraine's 'fortress belt' will affect ongoing peace negotiations with Kyiv. The impact of Moscow's recent troop redeployments on the negotiation process is also yet to be determined





