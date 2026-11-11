Russian scientists are leading a massive project to study aging monkeys in pursuit of eternal youth, led by Vladimir Putin's scientific guru Mikhail Kovalchuk. The project aims to unlock the secrets of longevity and delay aging by blocking the key RAGE gene.

Russia n scientists are studying thousands of elderly monkeys to unlock the secrets of eternal youth, as ageing Vladimir Putin dreams of living to 150. The drive is being led by Mikhail Kovalchuk, who acts as the Russia n leader's scientific guru.

His state-run Kurchatov Institute, one of Russia's leading scientific establishments, is home to more than 7,000 monkeys from 22 separate species. Among them is a special group of ageing animals, some more than 30 years old, whose blood, brains and internal organs are being painstakingly examined for clues to longevity. Kovalchuk told a scientific forum in Moscow that the team is conducting screenings of elderly monkeys to observe all stages of ageing.

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Kurchatov Institute Houses 7,000 Monkeys for Longevity Research

They evaluate individuals from 18 to over 30 years old and conduct a complete screening including biochemical analysis, structural analysis, vascular studies, brain scans, and everything. Primates are considered the closest example to humans. The longevity project is run jointly with the Petrovsky Russian Scientific Centre of Surgery, whose director Konstantin Kotenko said the samples help researchers understand the biological mechanisms of ageing. Kovalchuk's billionaire brother Yuri, 74, is one of the Russian dictator's closest associates, known as 'Putin's wallet'.

Mikhail Kovalchuk leads Putin's longevity drive alongside the dictator's own daughter Maria Vorontsova, 41, an endocrinologist, who recently outlined on Russian state TV plans for medicines designed to combat old age and 'defeat death'. She candidly admitted that the 'main driver' of developments towards longevity is 'the existential fear of death.

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' Putin's anti-ageing obsession was exposed during a visit to Beijing last year. A microphone inadvertently caught him discussing organ transplants and the prospect of humans living to 150 with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping. Putin told Xi that advances in transplantation could allow people to become progressively younger - perhaps even achieving immortality. Putin later told an AI conference that it is probably possible to reach 150.

Putin's Dream of Living to 150 Fuels Drive for Eternal Youth

However, he then claimed this was not long enough. It comes as Russia is conducting fast-tracked scientific research on 3D-printing living tissue and xenotransplantation, or growing human organs inside mini-pigs deemed genetically compatible to humans.