Russian negotiators demand NATO revert to 1997 borders as battlefield progress stalls in Ukraine, a tactic that parallels historical Russian interference in smaller allies like Montenegro to exploit imbalanced power dynamics.

Last week in Abu Dhabi, Russia n negotiators presented American envoys with a document insisting that NATO must return to its 1997 positions, leaving the countries that have since joined the alliance as paper members.

History knows this well: when a power can neither advance nor retreat on the battlefield, it will attempt to negotiate its way into victory. This is exactly what Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing, because on the battlefield he is stuck deep in the Ukrainian mud. At first glance, the demand that NATO return to its 1997 positions sounds like a matter for military planners.

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But behind that line stands half the alliance: 16 of NATO’s 32 members have joined since 1997, from Poland and the Baltic countries to Finland and Sweden. One of them is Montenegro, which I represented as chargé d’affaires in Washington and whose history with Russia I have studied. I wrote a book about that history, subtitled “The Myth of Slavic Brotherhood.

” It shows how imbalanced partnerships will never provide balanced outcomes, as the great power will always exploit the smaller country. Russia has talked about loving its brothers in the Balkans for centuries; in reality, it only cared about itself. Putin went even further in July 2021 by writing that Russians and Ukrainians are one people, and he proved it by sending tanks seven months later.

On the day of its 2016 parliamentary elections, just months before joining NATO, Montenegro suffered an attempted coup. Evidence linking the coup to the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence service, which Western intelligence sources described as “the last piece in the jigsaw,” was reported by Sky News. Britain's then-Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt described it as a “brazen attempt” by the GRU to interfere in Montenegro’s elections and derail its NATO accession. Ten years on, nothing has changed.

Last month, the founder of the Russian propaganda network “Rybar” and four of his associates were expelled from the Bay of Kotor by Montenegrin authorities after the confiscation of drones and recording equipment. In 2017, when Montenegro knocked on NATO’s door, the U.S. Senate opened it by a vote of 97 to 2. Senator Lindsey Graham called it “a great day for Montenegro and NATO, a bad one for Russia.

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” Downgrading half the alliance behind closed doors would turn Russia’s bad day into its best one. What does this mean for the Balkans? We would return to the days of blocs. Russian officials reportedly told the Americans in Abu Dhabi that they see the Cold War and the Warsaw Pact as a model for postwar Europe.

The “1997 line” would draw the border of a new Russian sphere of influence. There can be no alliance of equals within a sphere of influence, only hierarchy. The Balkans know this well. In 1948, Stalin demanded absolute obedience from Yugoslavia through the Cominform Resolution.

When its leader, Josip Broz Tito, said no, Yugoslavia suffered a blockade, threats and years of fear. Putin is using the same logic today. Anyone who does not agree with Moscow is not sovereign but a rogue from the “brotherhood. ” If the West gives him the power to decide who can be a member of NATO, the small Balkan states will not enjoy peace.

They will suffer the same fate as in 1948, but this time without a Tito to say no. This can be avoided by simply saying no at the negotiating table. George Kennan, the American diplomat in Moscow who became the father of containment, wrote in 1947 that Russia’s expansive tendencies call for “patient but firm and vigilant containment.

” He wrote this two years after the Yalta Conference—where the Allied leaders negotiated the shape of postwar Europe—when it was already clear what that conference had cost: eight days of talks, and nearly half a century without freedom for Eastern Europe. Peace in Ukraine is a goal worth the effort. But a peace that lets an aggressor decide the fate of others is not an order. It is a problem postponed.

Yugoslavia’s “no” in 1948 was brave, but it stood alone. The countries that joined NATO after 1997 did so to ensure they would never again have to choose between surrender and isolation. Nebojsa Todorovic was chargé d’affaires of Montenegro in Washington, D.C. from 2022–2023 and is the author of a book on Russian policy in the Western Balkans, subtitled "The Myth of Slavic Brotherhood” . The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.

Last week in Abu Dhabi, Russian negotiators presented American envoys with a document insisting that NATO must return to its 1997 positions, leaving the countries that have since joined the alliance as paper members. History knows this well: when a power can neither advance nor retreat on the battlefield, it will attempt to negotiate its way into victory. This is exactly what Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing, because on the battlefield he is stuck deep in the Ukrainian mud.

At first glance, the demand that NATO return to its 1997 positions sounds like a matter for military planners. But behind that line stands half the alliance: 16 of NATO’s 32 members have joined since 1997, from Poland and the Baltic countries to Finland and Sweden. One of them is Montenegro, which I represented as chargé d’affaires in Washington and whose history with Russia I have studied. I wrote a book about that history, subtitled “The Myth of Slavic Brotherhood.

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” It shows how imbalanced partnerships will never provide balanced outcomes, as the great power will always exploit the smaller country. Russia has talked about loving its brothers in the Balkans for centuries; in reality, it only cared about itself. Putin went even further in July 2021 by writing that Russians and Ukrainians are one people, and he proved it by sending tanks seven months later.

On the day of its 2016 parliamentary elections, just months before joining NATO, Montenegro suffered an attempted coup. Evidence linking the coup to the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence service, which Western intelligence sources described as “the last piece in the jigsaw,” was reported by Sky News. Britain's then-Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt described it as a “brazen attempt” by the GRU to interfere in Montenegro’s elections and derail its NATO accession. Ten years on, nothing has changed.

Last month, the founder of the Russian propaganda network “Rybar” and four of his associates were expelled from the Bay of Kotor by Montenegrin authorities after the confiscation of drones and recording equipment. In 2017, when Montenegro knocked on NATO’s door, the U.S. Senate opened it by a vote of 97 to 2. Senator Lindsey Graham called it “a great day for Montenegro and NATO, a bad one for Russia.

” Downgrading half the alliance behind closed doors would turn Russia’s bad day into its best one. What does this mean for the Balkans? We would return to the days of blocs. Russian officials reportedly told the Americans in Abu Dhabi that they see the Cold War and the Warsaw Pact as a model for postwar Europe.

The “1997 line” would draw the border of a new Russian sphere of influence. There can be no alliance of equals within a sphere of influence, only hierarchy. The Balkans know this well. In 1948, Stalin demanded absolute obedience from Yugoslavia through the Cominform Resolution.

When its leader, Josip Broz Tito, said no, Yugoslavia suffered a blockade, threats and years of fear. Putin is using the same logic today. Anyone who does not agree with Moscow is not sovereign but a rogue from the “brotherhood. ” If the West gives him the power to decide who can be a member of NATO, the small Balkan states will not enjoy peace.

They will suffer the same fate as in 1948, but this time without a Tito to say no. This can be avoided by simply saying no at the negotiating table. George Kennan, the American diplomat in Moscow who became the father of containment, wrote in 1947 that Russia’s expansive tendencies call for “patient but firm and vigilant containment.

” He wrote this two years after the Yalta Conference—where the Allied leaders negotiated the shape of postwar Europe—when it was already clear what that conference had cost: eight days of talks, and nearly half a century without freedom for Eastern Europe. Peace in Ukraine is a goal worth the effort. But a peace that lets an aggressor decide the fate of others is not an order. It is a problem postponed.

Yugoslavia’s “no” in 1948 was brave, but it stood alone. The countries that joined NATO after 1997 did so to ensure they would never again have to choose between surrender and isolation. Nebojsa Todorovic was chargé d’affaires of Montenegro in Washington, D.C. from 2022–2023 and is the author of a book on Russian policy in the Western Balkans, subtitled"The Myth of Slavic Brotherhood” .