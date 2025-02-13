Russia's Gold Reserves Dive Amid Record Prices and Soaring Domestic Demand

Russia's gold reserves suffered a sharp decline in 2024, despite a surge in global gold prices and a record increase in domestic gold purchases. Experts cite a combination of factors, including a record-high interest rate designed to curb inflation and the attractiveness of gold as a safe haven asset in times of economic uncertainty.

Russia's gold reserves experienced a significant decline at the end of 2024, dropping by nearly half (46.4 percent), or over 33 metric tonnes, according to data from Russia's Central Bank. Business outlet RBC reported this news, noting that physical gold reserves held by Russian banks had fallen to 38.1 metric tons, valued at 325.4 billion rubles ($3.4 billion). This marked the lowest level since July 2022.

The Central Bank attributed the decline to a combination of factors, including a record high key interest rate of 21 percent, implemented to combat inflation of 9.5 percent. The high rate, coupled with overheating economic conditions driven by military spending and labor shortages, contributed to the decrease in gold reserves. However, despite this decline, gold prices reached record highs throughout 2024.Interestingly, while Russia's official gold reserves decreased, domestic demand for gold surged. According to the World Gold Council, Russian consumers purchased 75.6 metric tons of gold in 2024, a 6 percent increase from the previous year and a staggering 62 percent more than in 2021. This surge in demand can be attributed to several factors, including high inflation, the devaluation of the ruble, and escalating sanctions that have limited investment options outside of Russia. Gold is seen as a safe-haven asset in these uncertain times





Newsweek

GOLD RESERVES RUSSIA INFLATION SANCTIONS INTEREST RATES

