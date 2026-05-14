Russia's Drone and Missile Attacks on Ukraine Kill Seven, Injure Dozens

Russia launched a third consecutive day of massive drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, causing devastation in Kyiv and other cities. The attacks resulted in the death of seven people and the injury of dozens more, including a 12-year-old girl. The attacks also targeted air bases and fuel and transport facilities, claiming to have hit all their targets. The attacks undercut recent suggestions from Trump and Putin that the war is nearing its end.

Russia on Thursday unleashed a third straight day of massive drone and missile attacks on Ukraine , demolishing an apartment building in Kyiv where seven people were killed and dozens injured.

The attack coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's trip to China. Russia fired ballistic and cruise missiles, claiming to have hit all their targets, including air bases and fuel and transport facilities. The attacks undercut recent suggestions from Trump and Putin that the war is nearing its end. More than 30 people were injured in the apartment building collapse, while emergency workers rescued 28 residents.

Damage was reported in six districts of the capital, and a vehicle carrying U.N. staff was attacked twice in southern Ukraine





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Russia Ukraine Drone Attacks Missile Attacks Kyiv Air Bases Fuel And Transport Facilities Kinzhal Missiles U.S. President Donald Trump Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Russian President Vladimir Putin U.S.-China Relations War Near Its End Air Defense Deliveries U.N. Staff Attack

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