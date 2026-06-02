Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been marked by desperate tactics, including pre-announced terrorism and repeated attempts to assassinate the President. Despite this, Ukrainian forces have advanced in two directions, enabled in part by mounting command-and-communications problems withIn the Russian military. As pressure on Washington to deepen support for Kyiv grows, Russia's warnings about escalation demonstrate how desperate Putin is to prevent further assistance to Ukraine.

Russia 's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, with over 600 drones and 73 missiles striking civilian infrastructure across multiple cities, killing at least 22 people.

Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure sustained heavy damage in eight Kyiv districts, with at least four people killed and 63 injured in the capital alone, including three children. Prior to the onslaught, Russia warned foriegn diplomats of an impending massive aerial assault,advising them to depart the Ukrainian capital. Though, this intimidation failed to have the desired effect, as neither European nor American diplomats left Kyiv and Western missions dismissed the warnings as an attempt to sow panic and isolate.

According to battlefield analysis conducted by the Institute for the Study of War, Ukrainian forces have advanced in two directions, enabled in part by mounting command-and-communications problems within the Russian military. These issues have been exacerbated after SpaceX cut the Russian army's illicit access to the Starlink satellite system. As Ukraine consolidates its battlefield gains, pressure on Washington to deepen support for Kyiv grows. This is where Moscow's warnings aBout escalation come in.

Russia has held nothing back in this war, deploying every means at its disposal in pursuit of victory, including ballistic missiles at civilian targets across Ukraine and repeated attempts to assassinate the President. However, fresh threats to Western diplomats demonstrate how desperate Putin is to prevent further assistance to Ukraine. in parallel, Moscow is trying to exhaust the Ukrainian population, using pre-announced terrorism as a substitute for the battlefield leverage it lacks.

Washington should recognize this tactic for what it's and do the opposite. With a better-armed and better-performing Ukraine, Russia may finally find reasons to negotiate seriously, and the US may find the leverage it needs to cut a truly historic peace agreement





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Russia Ukraine Invasion Desperate Tactics Pre-Announced Terrorism

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