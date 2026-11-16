Russia's Billionaire Oligarchs Express Restlessness Under Putin's Rule

Russian oligarchs are reportedly growing restless under Vladimir Putin, longing for the political influence of the 1990s while facing severe restrictions and sanctions.

Russian billionaire oligarchs are increasingly expressing discontent with Vladimir Putin's absolute control, as the country's ultra-wealthy business elite begin quietly planning for a potential post-Putin future. Experts indicate that the tycoons are growing restless after years of being subjugated by the Kremlin chief, who has stripped them of their former political influence and subjected them to strict state oversight since the early 2000s.

The Return Of 1990s Oligarchy Mentality

The wealthy class is nostalgically recalling the 1990s era, a period they describe as one where they could exert direct political authority without fearing severe state retaliation. During that decade, the connection between immense wealth and political power was direct and largely unregulated, allowing oligarchs to operate with significant autonomy and respect both domestically and internationally.

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Under Vladimir Putin, who first assumed the presidency in 2000, the dynamics shifted dramatically toward centralized power. The current leadership demands total loyalty, and any deviation from this path is met with harsh penalties. Oligarchs now face the real possibility of asset seizure or even assassination if they dare to criticize the government or its unpopular war in Ukraine. This environment has forced the business elite to adopt a survival strategy focused on silence and compliance.

Sanctions And Humiliation For The Super-Rich

The full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 triggered widespread Western sanctions that have severely impacted the lifestyle of Russia's mega-rich. These financial restrictions have stripped them of their global privileges, preventing them from utilizing private jets or docking their luxury yachts in prestigious European harbors. The loss of these symbols of status has been described as deeply humiliating for individuals accustomed to global luxury and freedom of movement.

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Bill Browder, a financier who was once the largest foreign investor in Russia before being banned from the country in 2005 for his anti-corruption campaigns, highlighted the stark contrast in the oligarchs' current treatment. He noted that these individuals, who previously acted with arrogance and confidence at international forums like Davos, now behave like subordinate and desperate schoolchildren in the presence of Vladimir Putin. This psychological shift underscores the extent of the Kremlin's control over the business class.

Historic Precedent And The Cost Of Dissent

The danger of voicing opposition to the current leadership is exemplified by the case of Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Russia's richest man in 2003. After accusing Vladimir Putin of presiding over widespread corruption and funding opposition groups, Khodorkovsky was imprisoned for a decade on charges of tax evasion, fraud, and embezzlement. He consistently denied these charges, but his imprisonment served as a definitive warning to other potential critics within the elite business community.

The demand for silence was vividly illustrated during a meeting at the Kremlin on February 24, 2022, just hours after the launch of the invasion of Ukraine. More than three dozen billionaires sat in the Yekaterininsky Hall, visibly pale and sleep-deprived, while Vladimir Putin sat at a considerable distance. In the official footage of the event, none of the invited tycoons spoke, demonstrating the total authority of the president and the fear that suppresses any open dissent or questioning of the state's military actions.

Succession Planning And Political Uncertainty

Despite the current atmosphere of fear, a historic political shift is occurring as the ultra-rich begin to consider scenarios where Vladimir Putin is no longer in power. While there is no indication that the 74-year-old president is in poor health, the inevitability of his eventual departure is recognized by observers. When asked about his intentions to serve until 2036, Putin stated only that only God knows if they have enough health.

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If Vladimir Putin were to die in office or resign, the prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, would immediately assume the presidency. However, Mishustin has not expressed any desire to become president, which may explain his appointment to his current role. This uncertainty has led to increased speculation about the future structure of power, with oligarchs reportedly engaging in succession planning and referring to the president with the pejorative term Ded, meaning oldie or grandad.

The desire to return to a system where money translates directly to political influence remains a driving force behind the oligarchs' growing restlessness. They are keenly aware of their vulnerability and are looking for ways to secure their positions and assets in an uncertain political landscape. The current subjugation under Vladimir Putin has not broken their spirit but has instead fueled a quiet, persistent longing for a return to the autonomous power structures of the past.