Russian Ambassador to US Alexander Darchiev dies suddenly at 66

Alexander Darchiev, Russia's ambassador to the United States since March 2025, died suddenly on November 11 at age 66, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced. His death came as US, Russian and Ukrainian diplomats held talks in Abu Dhabi aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Alexander Darchiev, Russia's ambassador to the United States, died suddenly on November 11 at age 66, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced. The ministry said it learned of his passing with profound sorrow.

It did not disclose where the diplomat died or give a cause of death, saying only that he died suddenly. His cause of death was not immediately clear. Darchiev had served as the Kremlin's envoy to Washington since March 2025. His tenure came during a period of icy relations between the two superpowers caused by the war in Ukraine.

Also read Moscow’s ambassador to the US dies at age 66, the Russian Foreign Ministry says

The Foreign Ministry described Darchiev as an outstanding diplomat, experienced leader, good comrade and mentor. It also called him an exceptional professional and a distinguished expert on the United States. The ministry said he served in one of the most demanding areas of Russian foreign policy. Before his Washington posting, Darchiev headed the Russian Foreign Ministry's departments of North America and the North Atlantic.

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Darchiev Career And Views On The West

He served as ambassador to Canada between 2014 and 2021. He was also a minister-counselor at the Russian embassy in Washington. Born to a Soviet diplomatic family in Hungary, Darchiev had a reputation for bombastic verbal attacks against the West. In March 2022, weeks after the invasion of Ukraine, he told Interfax that Washington would need time to get used to the fact that its hegemony is in the past.

He said it would have to reckon with the national interests of Russia, which has its own sphere of influence and responsibility. News of Darchiev's death came amid a new trilateral push in Abu Dhabi to end the bloody war in Ukraine. American, Russian and Ukrainian diplomats took part in the talks. Following two days of talks in the Middle East, special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are slated to travel to Moscow.

Peace Talks With Putin And Kushner

They are expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kushner told reporters the discussions were very substantive. He described them as pretty tough talks after almost eight months of not being together. He said the conversations were very thorough and that all the relevant issues were covered.

Ukrainian negotiator Davyd Arakhamia was less enthused. He called Wednesday's talks one of the toughest ones. He said he thought the Russians came with very, very strict directives. He added that it was very hard to soften the discussion.

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Another Russian diplomat, Moscow's U.N. envoy Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in February 2017 in New York at age 64. At his death, Churkin was the longest-serving ambassador on the U.N. Security Council, having held the post since 2006. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised him as an exceptional professional and people's diplomat.