Russia reports 150 drones downed over Leningrad region, fire hits Ust‑Luga port

Russian defence ministry says 150 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Leningrad region on Nov. 11, while a fire at the Ust‑Luga port injured three workers. Moscow also claims strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

On November 11, Russia n defence officials announced that 150 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over the Leningrad region, marking the largest overnight assault since the conflict began in 2022. The strike also sparked a fire at the Ust‑Luga port, injuring three workers but posing no life‑threat to them.

Largest Drone Swarm Over Leningrad Recorded

State security sources report that the air‑defence forces destroyed 150 enemy drones overnight. This count surpasses previous peaks of 145 drones on October 18 and 144 drones on June 6. The Leningrad incident unfolded during the night of November 11‑12, according to calculations by Russian defence analysts.

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The drone barrage caused a blaze in the Ust‑Luga port zone, prompting emergency responders to evacuate nearby residents. Three port personnel sustained injuries, but no life‑threats were reported. The incident highlighted the ongoing risk to Russia's northern maritime infrastructure.

Smolensk Region Also Targeted Overnight

Governor Vasily Anokhin of the Smolensk region confirmed a separate Ukrainian drone assault that killed two civilians. The attack struck a multi‑storey building in Yartsevo, setting off a fire. Emergency crews evacuated residents and rescued ten people from the immediate fire zone. Temporary accommodation was established for the building's occupants; authorities will decide on post‑inspection occupancy.

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Russian Claims Against Ukrainian Energy Targets

In a related statement, the Russian defence ministry said its forces struck several Ukrainian energy sites overnight. The attacks included a 330‑kV substation in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, and two substations-110‑kV and 330‑kV-in the villages of Mayaki and Usatovo, Odessa region. A dry cargo vessel carrying weapons for Ukrainian forces was also hit in the Black Sea southwest of Odessa.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed that the strikes injured six people in the Zaporizhzhia district and one person in Kharkiv city. Moscow's narrative portrays the attacks as counter‑measures against Ukraine's defence industry and military logistics.

Implications as Peace Talks Resume in Abu Dhabi

The escalated drone activity arrives amid a fresh round of United‑States‑mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi. Previous negotiations took place on January 23‑24, February 4‑5 and February 17‑18, with the first two rounds hosted in Abu Dhabi and the final in Geneva. The current unrest could influence diplomatic momentum and negotiations on armament restrictions and ceasefire terms.

These events underscore the volatile security environment along Russia's western frontier and the relentless nature of drone warfare in the ongoing conflict. Both sides continue to claim victories while civilian infrastructure and lives remain at risk.