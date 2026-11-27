Putin described the new nuclear-powered Perm submarines as “weapons of global scale and significance.”

Russia is prioritizing the construction of infrastructure for its nuclear deterrence forces, a senior defense official said Friday, amid mounting tensions between Moscow and NATO and renewed concerns about the Kremlin's nuclear capabilities.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Pavel Fradkov outlined the priorities as Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a ceremony marking the entry into service of a new nuclear-powered submarine, touting Russia's military capabilities. The developments came a day after a senior Russian diplomat warned that the world was "inching closer" to nuclear war and President Donald Trump urged Putin to scale back military aggression across Europe. Russia and the United States possess the world's two largest nuclear arsenals.

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The latest developments come amid heightened uncertainty over nuclear arms control following the expiration of the New START treaty in February. Putin's Forces Expand Nuclear Deterrence Facilities Fradkov told Russian broadcaster Vesti that Defense Minister Andrei Belousov had approved an extensive military infrastructure construction program and was personally overseeing its implementation.