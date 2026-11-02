Russia plotting 'massive strike' during midterms, Zelenskyy warns, urges US to stop Putin

Zelenskyy says Russia plans a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure while the world watches Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections unfold.

Ukraine says air alert system hacked after false radiation warning in KyivColombia's 'El Tigre' takes fight to cartels as Trump alliance takes shapeFrance deploys 70,000 police officers to prepare for new wave of protests on Halloween EXCLUSIVE: State Department accuses politicians of endangering Afrikaner lives after gruesome farm attacksNetanyahu's bloc falls short as longtime allies reportedly weigh move that could end his rule Albanian opposition lawmakers disrupt parliament with smoke flares and furious attacks on socialist PMNetanyahu falls short of majority as Israel faces three possible paths to a new governmentSpain high-speed railway crash kills at least 68 after train stopped on tracks GOP lawmakers urge Rubio to weigh visa restrictions on corrupt officials as Albania rocked by protestsAttacker shouting 'Allahu Akbar' killed outside Israeli Embassy in Serbia, police sayWe are on the verge of handing the country over to people who don’t like it: ‘The Rubin Report’ hostTrump addresses midterm elections, making claims on Greenland, Venezuela, and Abdul Al SayadConservative Jewish influencer details University of Michigan campus attackFaith takes center stage in close midterm races as candidates appeal to religious votersFox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reports on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's response to Russia n attacks, warning that strikes on their infrastructure will meet a painful response.warned Monday that Russia is preparing a"massive attack" on Ukraine centered on Tuesday's midterm elections in the United States, accusing Moscow of seeking to exploit the historical vote to unleash strikes while the world's attention is elsewhere.

The Ukrainian leader's warning came as voters prepared to decide which party controls Congress, a result that could also influence Washington's future response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's almost five-year war in Ukraine.to increase pressure on Moscow, warning that Russia could exploit the elections to target Ukraine's battered energy infrastructure and supply routes. "We have intel that Russia is preparing a new massive attack on our country – primarily targeting energy and logistics," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

Also read Commentary: Trump's diesel deal with Putin benefits no one except Putin

"The assumption is basically that tomorrow the world will be watching the American midterms, and what is happening here in Ukraine, along with our difficulties with air defense and Patriot missiles, will be overlooked. " Zelenskyy's warning came hours after Russian forces struck a school being used to distribute humanitarian aid in Komyshuvakha, a settlement in southeastern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.

At least 26 people, including police officers and first responders, were killed, five others were injured and others remained missing, according to the Ukrainian news outletUkraine's largest private energy company reports 90% of generation capacity damaged by Russian attacks, leaving over 1 million without power during freezing temperatures. In his X post, Zelenskyy urged the U.S. and its allies to warn Putin that continued attacks on Ukraine would bring serious economic consequences.

Advertisement

"We need signals from the world to Russia that will make them feel that terror is no good, that it will bring no gains, and that as long as this war continues, their oil will burn, and they will not be able to make money doing business with the world," Zelenskyy warned. "We must put pressure on Russia in such a way that it has no alternative but to end this war. America can do this.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left talks with President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet during a lunch meeting at the White House on Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The proposed sale could provide a significant boost to Ukraine's air defenses if finalized, although the delivery timeline is uncertain.

First Lady Melania Trump, left, and civilians being evacuated from Oleshky, Ukraine, in October 2022 during the early days of the Russia-Ukraine war. Melania Trump, Ukraine's General Staff accused Russian forces of using the humanitarian pause to rotate troops, reinforce their defenses and improve battlefield logistics.

"Under the ceasefire introduced for the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine ensured that the ceasefire was observed and acted exclusively within the framework of the agreements reached," the General Staff said in a statement on X.Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture.