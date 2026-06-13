Vyacheslav Markhayev, a Communist Party MP and former police general, has issued a rare warning that Russia is on the verge of a social explosion due to the disastrous war in Ukraine and systemic corruption, urging the Putin regime to end the conflict before total chaos ensues.

Russia stands on the brink of a social explosion and must end its disastrous war with Ukraine , according to a stark warning from an opposition politician.

Vyacheslav Markhayev, a former police general and Communist Party member of parliament, has issued rare public criticism of Vladimir Putin's regime, urging it to come to its senses before the country descends into total chaos. Markhayaev's comments come as Ukraine gains the upper hand on the battlefield, inflicting massive human losses and chronic fuel shortages on Russia. Ukrainian drone strikes have turned key highways into roads of death, and Moscow could soon lose its land access to the annexed Crimea.

The 71-year-old MP slammed the way young Russian men are being thrown to their deaths by Putin's obsession with the war, demanding a clear public plan to end the special military operation based on Russia's national interests. He held the irremovable authorities fully responsible for the brewing crisis. Markhayev painted a picture of a state managed not by external invasion but by its own rulers, who have seized resources, looted industry, and enriched themselves more effectively than any aggressor could.

Under Putin, he said, there are no real achievements apart from the personal enrichment of the elites. While pensioners are forced to spend 55 per cent of their meagre weekly allowances on utility bills, the state splashes out cash on yachts, palaces and foreign assets for the superrich. He noted that despite the war, the number of Russian billionaires has reached a record 155, with combined wealth of almost $700 billion-one and a half times the federal budget.

Multi-billion-rouble thefts, arrests of officials, and the seizure of assets worth a trillion roubles a year define the real picture. Markhayev was one of the few MPs to vote against dismembering Ukraine's regions in 2022 and criticized the combination of corruption scandals with continuing losses among the most active part of the population due to ineffective leadership.

He warned that attacks on Russian cities are expanding in geography as the West increases drone supplies, and the Presidential Administration has already downgraded the war's goals from demilitarising all of Ukraine to merely holding new territories. If this continues, a social explosion and total chaos will become inevitable, with the West seizing the opportunity to finish off what remains of Russian statehood.

Markhayev noted that Putin's team has been in power for a quarter of a century and appears to have largely lost touch with people's needs. He pointed out that modern Russia, existing for only half as long as the Soviet Union, has seen development benefit only oligarchs and their entourage-less than 5 per cent of the population. His call for the ruling authorities to come to their senses coincided with fresh Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy and port infrastructure.

Overnight drones hit a sea terminal in occupied Crimea, sparking a fire, and an oil preparation and pumping station in Russia's Volgograd region. These attacks follow President Zelenskyy's statement that Ukrainian forces struck several military and energy sites deep inside Russia, including a factory supplying components for Russian drones and missiles





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