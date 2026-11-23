Western intelligence warns Russia plans to launch nuclear-armed Sputnik-S satellite by December. This move threatens global navigation, power grids, and military communications, triggering urgent German crisis planning.

Western intelligence agencies report that Russia is preparing to launch a nuclear-armed space weapon before the end of this year. The satellite, identified as Sputnik-S, has reportedly been fully constructed and stored near Moscow for several years. If deployed, this weapon would pose an immediate threat to Western precision munitions, military drones, and critical communication networks linking soldiers, aircraft, and command centers.

Russia Nuclear Space Weapon Launch Timeline

The German Space Command estimates that the Sputnik-S satellite could enter space as early as December. This timeline aligns with previous warnings from US intelligence, which first flagged Moscow's efforts in February 2023 to place nuclear weapons in orbit. The United States Defense Intelligence Agency stated in a recent report that Russia is actively developing a satellite designed to carry a nuclear warhead, a move that would violate the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.

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The treaty explicitly prohibits placing objects carrying nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction into Earth orbit. Despite these international obligations, the Kremlin maintains that its space activities serve exclusively peaceful purposes. The Russian embassy categorically rejected allegations concerning its space program as unfounded and part of a broader propaganda campaign, asserting that all measures align with international law.

German Wargaming Reveals Infrastructure Fragility

To understand the potential fallout, the German Wargaming Centre at the Helmut Schmidt University of the Federal Armed Forces in Hamburg conducted a simulation involving government officials, business leaders, and disaster relief representatives. Held in a former government bunker in Bad Neuenahr, the exercise quickly exposed severe vulnerabilities in Germany's civil infrastructure. Project manager Philipp Jan Schäfer noted that the simulation encountered serious problems supplying the population under stress.

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Philipp Jan Schäfer warned that in the worst-case scenario, the country could face looting or riots similar to those depicted in disaster movies. The German Wargaming Centre concluded that Germany lacks an immediately available plan for the long-term failure of space-based services. Enrico Fels, a security expert at the Centre for Advanced Security, Strategic and Integration Studies at the University of Bonn, stated that society is far from prepared for a "spaceout" scenario where many satellites fail simultaneously.

Fels emphasized that the core issue is a lack of awareness regarding societal dependencies on space. Currently, there are no contingency plans at the federal, state, or local levels to address such a catastrophic event. As a result, the Federal Ministry of the Interior plans to publish new guidelines for crisis management in the space sector to address these critical gaps in national preparedness.

US Space Command Predicts Widespread Satellite Failures

The consequences of detonating a nuclear device in space would be devastating for global technology. Stephen Whiting, the head of US Space Command, predicted that a single explosion could cause about one-third of all satellites in low Earth orbit to fail immediately within the first hours or days. Over the following months, the remaining satellites would likely suffer gradual failures due to the expanding debris cloud and electromagnetic pulse.

This debris field would endanger satellites not directly affected by the initial blast, creating a cascade of technical failures. The strong electromagnetic pulse generated by the nuclear explosion could also lead to widespread failure of technical systems on Earth. Major General Armin Fleischmann of the Cyber and Information Space Command described the consequences for life in Germany as immense, citing potential power outages and severe restrictions on communication and navigation.

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The disruption would extend to civilian life, impacting GPS systems for navigation, banking, power grids, and mobile networks. In the military sphere, many weapons systems would become barely operational, and reconnaissance capabilities would be severely reduced. While "hardening" systems against such attacks is considered very expensive, Fleischmann proposed that Berlin could develop counterspace capabilities to neutralize enemy satellites, including those armed with nuclear weapons.