German officials conduct crisis simulations as Western intelligence warns of Russia's impending launch of a nuclear-armed satellite. Experts detail catastrophic effects on European infrastructure and military readiness if 'Sputnik-S' is deployed.

Western intelligence agencies report that Russia is preparing to launch a nuclear-armed space weapon by the end of the current year. The satellite, identified as ' Sputnik-S', has reportedly been fully constructed and stored in the greater Moscow area for several years. If deployed, this weapon would pose an immediate threat to Western precision munitions, military drones, and global military communication networks linking soldiers, aircraft, and command centres.

The Threat Mechanism and Satellite Capabilities

The German Space Command believes the 'Sputnik-S' could be launched into space as early as December. The deployment of such a device would trigger widespread satellite failures that would severely disrupt navigation systems, power grids, and food delivery logistics. The German Wargaming Centre at the Helmut Schmidt University of the Federal Armed Forces in Hamburg gathered representatives from administration, business, and disaster relief sectors to simulate these consequences in a former government bunker in Bad Neuenahr.

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During these simulations, project manager Philipp Jan Schäfer noted that the scenario quickly led to serious problems supplying the population. He warned that in the worst-case scenario, the country would face looting or riots similar to those depicted in disaster movies. The wargame concluded that Germany currently lacks an immediately available plan for the long-term failure of space-based services.

Diplomatic Rejections and International Denials

The Russian embassy categorically rejected all unfounded allegations concerning the space activities of the Russian Federation. Officials stated that these claims were part of a propaganda campaign and insisted that Russian measures for space exploration were in accordance with international obligations. They further asserted that all Russian activities served exclusively peaceful purposes.

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Despite these denials, US lawmakers briefed by intelligence agencies have described the situation as a serious threat to national security. In February 2023, the US issued an internal warning that Moscow was actively working to place a nuclear weapon in space. The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) subsequently published a space situation report claiming that Russia is developing a satellite designed to carry a nuclear weapon, a move that would violate the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.

Catastrophic Infrastructure and Military Impact

Experts agree that the consequences of a nuclear explosion in space would be detrimental to global stability. Stephen Whiting, the head of US Space Command, predicted that approximately one-third of all satellites in low Earth orbit would fail immediately within the first hours to days. Over the following months, the remaining satellites would gradually fail due to debris clouds and electromagnetic pulses.

A widespread satellite failure would impact GPS systems for navigation, banking, power grids, and mobile networks. In the military sphere, some weapons systems would become barely operational, and reconnaissance and communication within the armed forces and with allies would be severely reduced. Major General Armin Fleischmann of the Cyber and Information Space Command stated that the consequences for life in Germany would be immense, including power outages and severe restrictions on communication or navigation.

Preparedness Gaps and Countermeasure Strategies

Enrico Fels, a security and space expert at the Centre for Advanced Security, Strategic and Integration Studies at the University of Bonn, stated that society currently does not even know exactly where dependencies on space lie. There are currently no contingency plans for such a scenario at the federal, state, or local level. As a result of the investigation, the Federal Ministry of the Interior is planning to publish guidelines for crisis management in the space sector.

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Major General Armin Fleischmann noted that sufficiently hardening systems would be very expensive. He proposed an alternative strategy: Berlin could develop counterspace capabilities. These defensive capabilities would allow Germany to engage with enemy satellites, including nuclear-armed ones, and ideally neutralise them before they can be deployed.