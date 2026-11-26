The meeting was “outstanding” and “very impactful,” Trump and Rutte said in a joint statement released by the White House.

agreed that Russia must steer clear of “any actions” that would expand the war in Ukraine during a Mar-a-Lago meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was “outstanding” and “very impactful,” Trump and Rutte said in a joint statement released by the White House.

The “primary subjects” discussed at the president’s Palm Beach, Fla. , estate were Russia’s war against Ukraine and the conflict in Iran. The “record setting achievements” the two leaders accomplished at the last two NATO summits were also topics of discussion.

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“We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible,” Trump and Rutte said. US officials have been engaging in trilateral discussions with their Russian and Ukrainian counterparts – focused on territorial and security issues – as part of an effort to end the bloodiest war in Europe since World War II.