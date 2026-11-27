Putin orders data-center expansion in Russia’s coal regions after Ukrainian strikes hit digital infrastructure.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered plans for a wave of new data-center construction following Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s digital infrastructure. The directive, issued after a September trip to Vladivostok, calls for new projects in Kemerovo and Yakutia , two of Russia's largest coal-producing regions.

Kemerovo, located in southwestern Siberia, sits atop the Kuzbass coal basin and accounts for a significant portion of Russia's coal production. Yakutia, which lies farther east, is the largest federal subject of Russia by area and has emerged as one of the country's fastest-growing coal regions, if not of the same size. Putin ordered his prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, to oversee the development of the plans by the end of the year and "ensure the implementation of the program.

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" Why Russia Wants New Data Centers Russian officials and industry groups say demand for computing capacity is increasing as AI becomes more widespread across the globe. Russian officials have increasingly argued that the country needs more computing infrastructure to support domestic AI development. On September 1, Russia’s first federal artificial intelligence law came into effect, establishing sovereign AI, state support for Russian AI developers, and overseas promotion as national goals.