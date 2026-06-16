Russia linked to arson attacks on properties connected to UK PM Keir Starmer, police say

Russia allegedly linked to arson attacks on U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's properties, with a reported diplomat accused of recruiting Ukrainian nationals.

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According to police and court reporting, the suspects were promised payment to carry out a coordinated campaign in London in May 2025, including attacks involving a vehicle and two properties linked to Starmer. A new investigation reported that the handler is believed to be a diplomat trained in information warfare and part of a broader Russian sabotage and disinformation operation directed from Moscow, Ukrainian national Roman Lavrynovych, 22, and Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, 27, were convicted in connection with the arson plot after Lavrynovych was recruited by a Russian-speaking Telegram handler known as"El Money," according to police and court reporting.

Kyiv Post reported that Carpiuc was also) According to police, Lavrynovych was recruited through Telegram by a Russian-speaking handler saved in his phone contacts as"El Money," who allegedly directed him through a series of increasingly serious tasks while promising payment in return.

"Look, you attacked the home of a very high-ranking person in Britain. I’ll send you the money you need to leave the city," the handler allegedly wrote in one message cited by investigators, according to Kyiv Post. Officials arrest a Ukrainian man who was later found guilty of setting on fire houses linked to U.K. Prime Minister Starmer.

The handler reportedly offered Lavrynovych Russian citizenship in exchange for carrying out the attacks and frequently voiced support for Russian President, according to the outlet. Evidence also suggested that"El Money" was trained in information warfare by propagandists and intelligence operatives, the outlet said. Investigators added that Russian operatives allegedly coordinated the campaign remotely through social media platforms and Telegram, using fake far-right and Muslim online communities to sow division and fear in the U.K., Kyiv Post said.

The Russian Embassy has reportedly denied any involvement, rejecting"any attempt to associate Russia or its foreign ministry with unlawful activities," according to the report. Police officers stand outside Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer's private home, after it was damaged by fire in a suspected arson attack in north London, Britain, May 13, 2025. According to officials, the three arson attacks occurred over a five-day period in May 2025.

The first attack took place on May 8, when a Toyota vehicle formerly owned by Starmer was set ablaze. A second fire was set on May 11 at the entrance of a residential property that was managed by a company in which Starmer had previously served as a director and shareholder.

"The actions of the two men involved in these arson attacks were incredibly reckless, and it was sheer luck that nobody was killed or injured," Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Police said Lavrynovych was arrested on May 13 last year after detectives linked the suspect to the attacks through CCTV footage and phone records indicating he had conducted reconnaissance ahead of the fires. Authorities said Carpiuc was arrested on May 17 in the departure lounge at Luton Airport moments before boarding a flight to Romania.





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