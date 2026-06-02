Russia deployed 656 drones and 73 missiles targeting Dnipro,Kharkiv, Kyiv, causing civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure. Ukrainian officials call the assault a war crime, demanding international support for anti‑misSile defense.

the nightfall offensive that began late Thursday evening noticed Russian forces launch a massive barrage against Ukrainian territory,deploying six hundred and fifty‑two drones and seventy‑three missiles to hit key cities including Dnipro, Kharkiv, and the capital city of Kyiv.

The coordinated strike aimed at civilian infrastructure caused significant casualties and widespread destruction, with official reports citing at least twelve deaths, including children, and hundreds of injuries. in Dnipro residential buildings were reported destroyed,and emergency services confirmed nine fatalities, one of whom was a child. The Ukrainian fire and rescue department lost a dePuty chief,Major Anton Yarmolenko, during the on‑scene response.

Kyiv suffered a similar fate when a three‑year‑old child was among the four people killed and more than sixty residents required medical attention due to shrapnel wounds. Ukrainian leadership responded with a series of statements condemning the attack as a deliberate assault on civilians.

Foriegn Minister Andrii Sybiha framed the strike as indicative of a broader strategic failure by Russia, labeling President Vladimir Putin a war criminal and asserting that the only motivation behind the overnight onslaught was terror and a desire to intimidate. He called on the international coalition to intensify sanctions, freeze Russian assets, and supply Ukraine with advanced anti‑missile defence systems, including Patriot batteries. the minister pushed for the utilization of the European Peace Fund to acquire additional missile interceptors and urged the United States to expedite delivery of Patriot systems through the existing UK‑US defence cooperation framework.

President Volodymyr Zelensky too highlighted the attack in a post on X, noting that more than five hundred state emergency personnel were mobilised to manage the aftermath across multiple cities. he emphasised the necessity of an anti‑ballistic defence posture for Europe to counter future strikes and urged the United States to provide direct missile support to reinforce Ukraine's defensive posture. The assault represents a continuation of Russia's escalating strategy to destabilise Ukrainian cities through indiscriminate aerial and missile attacks. kyiv's infrastructure, already battered by previous offensives, now faces additional pressure as the Ukrainian populace confronts growing shortages of essential services.

The loss of civilian housing, power lines, and emergency response capabilities poses a significant challenge for the government's ability to maintain public safety. Analysts suggest that the attack's timing, conducted during the night,was designed to maximise chaos and minimise the window for a coordinated defense. In light of the current conflict dynamics, international observers are calling for a renewed focus on humanitarian corridors and the enforcement of international law to protect non‑combatants.





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