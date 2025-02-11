Russia Launches Massive Drone & Missile Attack on Ukraine; Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Refinery

Russia intensified its attacks on Ukraine overnight, targeting energy and gas infrastructure with missiles and drones. Ukraine responded by striking an oil refinery deep inside Russia, further escalating the conflict.

Russian forces launched a widespread missile attack targeting Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure overnight, while Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery deep inside Russia, officials reported Tuesday. The attacks escalate the conflict as both sides intensify their offensive operations. Russian forces unleashed 124 Shahed and decoy drones across Ukraine during the night, according to the Ukrainian air force.

Additionally, at least 19 Russian missiles of various types hit Ukrainian gas production facilities. The Ukrainian military claimed that drones targeted an important oil refinery in Russia's Saratov region, approximately 500 kilometers (300 miles) from Ukraine's border. This facility, according to the Ukrainian Army General Staff, produces gasoline, fuel oil, and diesel fuel for the Russian military. \Meanwhile, Russian officials acknowledged a Ukrainian drone attack on an unspecified industrial facility in Saratov, reporting a brief fire and damage. The governor of Saratov region, Roman Busargin, stated that the fire was extinguished within hours. Unconfirmed reports from Russian media identified the targeted facility as the Saratov oil refinery, a part of Russia's state-controlled oil giant Rosneft. There were also unconfirmed reports suggesting that Engels, a city in the Saratov region housing multiple industrial plants and the main base of Russia's nuclear-capable strategic bombers, was also targeted. Engels has been subjected to repeated drone attacks by Ukraine since the early stages of the war, prompting the Russian military to relocate most of its bombers to other locations. \The heightened attacks come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to meet with President Joe Biden later this week at the Munich Security Conference. The meeting aims to discuss strategies for ending the war. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump's former special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, are among the U.S. administration officials traveling to Germany for the summit. Zelenskyy announced on Monday that Trump's representatives will visit Ukraine this week, prior to the Munich meeting, although he did not disclose further details.





