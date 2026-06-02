Russia has launched a massive drone and missile attack against Ukraine, killing at least 13 and wounding over 100. Meanwhile, Israeli soldier was killed near Beaufort Castle, symbol of past occupation of Lebanon. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, stating that the Iranian conventional shield has been substantially erodEd.

earlier this year, Iran would have produced so many missiles, so many dronEs, so many conventional weapons, including a navy,that at that point there's nothing you could do about it.

Russia launches massive drone and missile attack against Ukraine, killing at least 13 and wounding over 100. israeli soldier killed near Beaufort Castle,symbol of past occupation of Lebanon, as Trump demands ceasefire. Today, theres no Iranian Navy, Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. There is no such thing. There's a bunch of Boston Whalers with machine guns on them,but there is no navy.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. It lies at the bottom of the ocean and will soon, within a number of years, be prime fishing spots as they'll turn into reefs, Rubio noted. So, my whole point is that the Iranian conventional shield has been substantially eroded. This appearance before the committee was his first since Operation Epic Fury began in late February.

Members of the committee grilled Rubio to explain the indecipherable goals of President Donald Trump's administration. Rubio said the Trump administration demands the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and for Tehran to announce its intentions to dispose of enriched uranium





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