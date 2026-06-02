Russia Launches Largest Hypersonic Missile Attack on Ukraine

Russia's hypersonic missile attack on Ukraine has left at least 22 people dead and over 100 wounded. The attack, which included 656 drones and 73 missiles, has been likened to an apocalypse by terrified Ukrainians. The attack is seen as a desperate attempt by Vladimir Putin to regain the upper hand following Ukraine's successes on the battlefield. The Kremlin is under increasing pressure to end the war on its terms due to growing public dissatisfaction inside Russia. The attack has also led to calls for air defence systems from the US, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky writing to US President Donald Trump personally. The Russian defence ministry has claimed to have carried out massive strikes on 10 Ukrainian defence industry facilities in response to recent attacks on Russia. However, Ukrainian officials have said that Russia's assault included eight Zircon hypersonic missiles, the largest number fired on a single night of the war. The Zircon has a range of 625 miles and travels at nine times the speed of sound. Ukrainian defences intercepted a further 40 missiles and 602 drones. The attack has also cut power to 140,000 residents in Ukraine. The strike on Romania, which appears to have been deliberate, may be intended to frighten Western states into seeking a resolution to the conflict. In a speech last week, the head of the UK's GCHQ surveillance facility said Russia was going backwards on the battlefield and may seek to expand its operations. Ukraine is expected to make accelerated progress over the summer, with its midrange drones causing severe disruption to Russia's logistical networks and supply routes. Fuel is being rationed in Russian-occupied Crimea and there are widespread reports of gasoline shortages. Regional budgets have been reduced as the Kremlin struggles to compensate for Western sanctions and high interest rates.

Russia has launched its largest hypersonic missile attack of the war in Ukraine killing at least 22 people including children and wounding more than 100.

The relentless bombardment was likened to an apocalypse by terrified Ukrainians as 656 drones and 73 missiles rained down on cities and towns. The attack reflected increasingly desperate Vladimir Putin's attempts to regain the upper hand following successes by Ukraine on the battlefield. With growing public dissatisfaction inside Russia the Kremlin is under increasing pressure to end the war on its terms.

Tuesday morning's attacks were preceded by a choreographed Russian warning for foreign citizens to leave Kyiv and calls to the US to warn its officials of Russia's intentions. At least six people were killed in the Ukrainian capital city while nine lost their lives in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. The attacks also came days after a Russian drone struck an apartment in neighbouring Romania a NATO state.

Ukrainian rescue workers search for survivors after a Russian missile strike on Kyiv. Six people were killed in attacks on the capital city.

Thirteen were killed across the country after sickening Kremlin attacks After the biggest hypersonic missile attack of the conflict and days after a Russian drone struck a building in neighbouring Romania it appears Vladimir Putin is seeking to escalate the conflict In an attempt to intimidate European allies former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev described the Romanian attack as only the first warning sign Escalating Russian aggression could also signal a bid to revive peace talks particularly as its troops have ground to a halt in eastern Ukraine. Increasingly Russians are realising their government's war aims are unachievable as it is impossible for their government to outspend Ukraine's allies.

A heavy attack on Kyiv on Tuesday was the third in under a month leading Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy to demand more air defence missiles. Writing on social media President Zelensky said This was an absolutely clear statement from Russia if Ukraine is not protected from missiles strikes these attacks will continue. It has now emerged Zelensky has written to US President Donald Trump personally urging the US to provide air defence systems.

He said he is yet to receive a reply from the White House. Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha added Moscow is losing on the battlefield No number of missiles can change this What we can change is Russia's ability to continue terror. Horrific images of the Russian attacks showed explosions and plumes of dense smoke billowing over high-rise buildings in Kyiv.

A survivor of an airstrike on a Dnipro tower block Olha Mudra said There was smoke everywhere You couldn't see anything We couldn't understand what was happening Some kind of apocalypse. We were calling out to other people. People were using flashlights as it was so dark. Behind her emergency workers and fellow residents surveyed damaged buildings twisted debris and burned-out vehicles.

The latest attacks also cut power to 140000 residents. Ukrainian officials said Russia's assault included eight Zircon hypersonic missiles the largest number fired on a single night of the war. The Zircon has a range of 625 miles and travels at nine times the speed of sound. Ukrainian defences intercepted a further 40 missiles and 602 drones.

Despite striking civilian centres the Russian defence ministry said it carried out massive strikes on 10 Ukrainian defence industry facilities in response to recent attacks on Russia. Another neighbouring country Poland was forced to scramble its aircraft to protect its airspace. Ukraine responded by launching its own drone attacks including on Crimea.

Air raid sirens continued to be heard over Kyiv throughout on Tuesday morning calling thousands of residents to hurry into metro stations to lay out mattresses and set up tents. Student Anna Krzhypenska 21 said It is difficult both mentally and physically Because you wake up in the morning have a cup of coffee but then you have to go down into the metro.

The strike on Romania which appears to have been deliberate may be intended to frighten Western states into seeking a resolution to the conflict. In a speech last week the head of the UK's GCHQ surveillance facility said Russia was going backwards on the battlefield and may seek to expand its operations. Ukraine is expected to make accelerated progress over the summer. Its midrange drones are causing severe disruption to Russia's logistical networks and supply routes.

Fuel is being rationed in Russian-occupied Crimea and there are widespread reports of gasoline shortages. Regional budgets have been reduced as the Kremlin struggles to compensate for Western sanctions and high interest rates.





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Russia Ukraine Hypersonic Missile Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Dmitry Medvedev Romania NATO Air Defence Systems US UK GCHQ Surveillance Crimea Fuel Rationing Gasoline Shortages Regional Budgets Western Sanctions High Interest Rates

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