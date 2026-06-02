Russia Launches Largest Hypersonic Missile Attack on Ukraine, Killing 22

Russia launched its largest hypersonic missile attack of the war, killing at least 22 people including children and wounding over 100. The attack involved 656 drones and 73 missiles targeting multiple cities, including Kyiv and Dnipro. Ukraine demands more air defense support from the US.

Russia has launched its largest hypersonic missile attack on Ukraine since the war began, killing at least 22 people including children and wounding more than 100.

The bombardment involved 656 drones and 73 missiles, targeting major cities such as Kyiv and Dnipro. Ukrainian officials described the attack as an apocalypse, with dense smoke and explosions raging through residential areas. The assault included eight Zircon hypersonic missiles, the most fired in a single night. These missiles travel at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 625 miles.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 40 missiles and 602 drones, but the sheer scale overwhelmed some defenses. The attack cut power to 140,000 residents and forced thousands to seek shelter in metro stations. The attack reflects Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempt to regain momentum after Ukrainian battlefield successes. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned that a recent drone strike on Romania, a NATO member, was only the first warning sign.

This escalation may be intended to intimidate Western allies and revive peace talks on Russian terms. However, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded more air defense missiles from the US, personally writing to President Donald Trump but receiving no reply yet. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Moscow is losing on the battlefield and no number of missiles can change that.

Meanwhile, Poland scrambled aircraft to protect its airspace during the attack. Ukraine responded with drone strikes on Crimea. Personal accounts reveal the horror. Olha Mudra, a survivor of a strike on a Dnipro tower block, said: There was smoke everywhere.

You couldn't see anything. We couldn't understand what was happening. Some kind of apocalypse. Another resident, student Anna Krzhypenska, 21, described the daily struggle: It is difficult both mentally and physically.

Because you wake up in the morning, have a cup of coffee, but then you have to go down into the metro. The attack also damaged civilian infrastructure and caused power outages. The Russian defense ministry claimed it struck Ukrainian defense industry facilities in response to recent attacks on Russia.

However, the West sees this as a war crime. The UK's GCHQ head noted that Russia is going backwards on the battlefield and may expand operations. Ukraine is expected to make accelerated progress over the summer with its midrange drones disrupting Russian logistics and fuel supplies in Crimea. Regional budgets in Russia have been reduced due to sanctions and high interest rates, indicating growing pressure on the Kremlin.

The attack on Kyiv was the third in under a month, and rescue workers continue to search for survivors amid the rubble. The strike on Romania appears deliberate, possibly to frighten NATO into seeking a resolution. As the war drags on, Russian public dissatisfaction grows, and the Kremlin faces increasing pressure to end the conflict on its terms. Ukraine's resilience and the international community's support remain critical as the country braces for further attacks





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