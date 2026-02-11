Russia strikes Ukraine school and shelter in Komyshuvakha, killing at least 24 and leaving 27 missing

A Russian attack on a school used for aid distribution and a nearby shelter in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, killed at least 24 people, left 27 missing, and injured at least 17 in other drone attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 10 guided bombs struck the area and accused Russia of rejecting de-escalation.

A Russia n strike on an educational facility in Komyshuvakha, in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region, killed at least 24 people and left 27 others missing. The school was also used for distributing humanitarian assistance, and a nearby shelter was hit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X that ten guided bombs targeted an area that included a school building used to distribute aid and a nearby shelter. He said Russia could not have been unaware that residents received assistance there every week. Zelenskyy said the attack showed Russia does not want de-escalation.

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Zelenskyy Condemns Russian Strike On School

He added that there was a moment when next steps could have shown progress toward peace was possible, but that Russia was sending the opposite signal and counting on more killings. The attacks were carried out as a limited ceasefire expired on Monday in Kherson, a different region in southern Ukraine. That agreement had allowed humanitarian aid and evacuation missions into front-line areas in Russian-occupied territory. Regina Kharchenko, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, said 27 people were missing.

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About 20 people were also considered missing, officials said, and the death toll could rise. Two members of a rescue crew were among those killed. The village lies southeast of the region's main city, also called Zaporizhzhia. Zaporizhzhia region police said officers and rescue teams were trying to reach residents believed trapped under rubble.

As night fell, emergency responders used flashlights to search through the rubble of collapsed buildings, according to photos and video posted online by local officials. Rescuers carried the body of a person killed in the underground shelter. In other areas of Ukraine, authorities reported multiple Russian drone attacks that injured at least 17 people.

Ceasefire Expiry And Cyber Attacks In Ukraine

The strike occurred a day after a six-day local ceasefire brokered by US first lady Melania Trump expired, aiming to bring aid into the southwest in Kherson region and evacuate residents wishing to leave. Residents had also received bogus emergency alerts from government-run mobile apps that were hacked, authorities in both Ukraine and Russia said. The phony alerts in Ukraine included a warning about an imminent nuclear threat.

It was not clear if the cyber attacks late on Sunday in Ukraine and early Monday in Russia were related. Ukraine said its mobile app, which residents rely on to seek safety from Russian missile and drone strikes, was up and running again after being temporarily suspended. Russian authorities said efforts to restore its emergency alert mobile app were ongoing.

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Hacking Group Claims Responsibility For Breach

A Russian Telegram channel with links to the country's security services said on Monday that a hacking group, Hitcore, claimed responsibility for the breach of the Ukrainian emergency alert system. The identity of the group could not be independently verified. The attack on Komyshuvakha came as rescue operations continued and local officials warned the toll could increase.