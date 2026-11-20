Russia says it is not actually becoming “comfortable” with an Article 5-like agreement with Ukraine.

Russia n officials have immediately cast doubt on Jared Kushner’s claim of major progress in negotiations. Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, says Moscow will not tolerate any security agreement that ties Ukraine to NATO or Article 5—a statement that comes hours after Kushner said the Russia ns were becoming “comfortable” with that idea.

“Even finding a formula for quasi-membership in NATO for Kyiv and searching for some kind of ‘creative’ solution in this area is an unacceptable option for us,” Ryabkov said, according to the state-run“I think we’ve gotten the Russians comfortable with that concept, where any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article 5,” Kushner said in a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and leaders from Germany, France and the United Kingdom. He continued, “I think that comes with at least, what the Russians are saying, the intention is, when this war is over, to not have another war in the future.

Also read Kushner says Russia is ‘comfortable’ with NATO-like security guarantees for Ukraine to end war

” Kushner, who is President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, admitted there is “a lot of skepticism and disbelief” about Russia holding such a position after long opposing NATO membership for Ukraine or anything resembling it. This sort of skepticism appears warranted after Ryabkov’s statement. Russia's Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump were chummy during a summit on Thursday, but the pair do not seem to be any closer in brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Representatives for Kushner did not respond to an email seeking comment. Kushner met with Ryabkov and others in Russia’s delegation in Abu Dhabi last week. Afterward, he flew with fellow U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. The duo then flew to Dublin, Ireland, to meet with Zelensky before traveling to Germany for their joint news conference on Thursday.

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There, Zelensky said the best security guarantee Ukraine can enjoy is full NATO membership.

“NATO and the EU have been and will remain the pillars of the European security architecture,” he said. “And we all understand that with Ukrainian strength, Ukrainian experience and Ukrainian technologies, NATO and the EU will be far more reliable defenders of the European way of life and European security.

”While Russia continues to send drones, troops, and missiles to Ukrainian soil, Trump gleefully met with Putin in Shenzhen, China, for an APEC summit that was also attended by China’s Xi Jinping.reports that Trump said in a call from Air Force One that Putin wants to end the war, but there has been no other indication that peace is imminent after nearly five years of fighting and*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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