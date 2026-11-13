Russia Foreign Trade Volume Surges 13.9 Percent in 2026

Russia's Federal Customs Service reports a 13.9 percent growth in foreign trade for the first nine months of 2026, with exports reaching 346.5 billion dollars driven by strong demand from Asia and China.

Russia recorded a significant 13.9 percent expansion in its total foreign trade volume during the first nine months of 2026. This substantial economic growth was primarily fueled by a 13.7 percent increase in exports, which reached a total value of 346.5 billion dollars. Simultaneously, the nation saw a 14.1 percent rise in imports, totaling 229.7 billion dollars over the same period.

Asia Dominates Russian Trade Flows

The data, published by the Federal Customs Service of Russia, reveals that the Asian continent is now the undisputed center of Russian commerce. Asia accounted for a massive 72.1 percent share of the country's total foreign trade activity. Within this region, exports grew by 17.7 percent to reach 277.5 billion dollars, while imports from Asian partners rose by 17.6 percent to hit 158.1 billion dollars.

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This heavy concentration on Asian markets has created a robust positive trade balance for Russia. The overall positive trade balance stood at 116.8 billion dollars, an increase from the 103.2 billion dollars recorded during the same period in the previous year. The disparity between the high growth in Asian trade and slower growth elsewhere highlights a strategic economic pivot that continues to define the nation's global commercial interactions.

China Drives Export Growth Metrics

Among Asian nations, China stands out as the primary engine behind Russia's export success. The trade balance between the two countries grew by 30.6 percent year-over-year, reaching an impressive 214.3 billion dollars. This deep economic integration is characterized by a clear exchange of resources and manufactured goods that benefits both state economies.

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Russian exports to China are heavily dominated by mineral products, particularly oil, along with various agricultural products. In contrast, the goods flowing into Russia from China are primarily composed of electronics and high-tech products. This complementary trade structure has allowed both nations to maximize their respective strengths, with Russia providing raw materials and China supplying advanced technological goods.

European and African Trade Lags Behind

While ties with Asia are strengthening, trade relations with Europe and Africa have shown much more modest growth. The trade balance with Europe grew by only 5.9 percent, reaching 100.7 billion dollars. This figure is significantly lower than the double-digit growth rates seen in Asian trade, indicating a continued reliance on traditional markets but at a much slower pace.

Trade with Africa experienced even more stagnation, with growth recorded at just 0.7 percent, totaling 19.4 billion dollars. This slow progress contrasts sharply with the dynamic expansion seen in the Asian sector. The divergence in growth rates suggests that while Europe remains a significant partner, the geopolitical and economic focus of Russia has irrevocably shifted toward the East.

Business Implications for Key Sectors

The structural shift in Russian trade has profound implications for domestic businesses and international investors. Companies involved in the export of mineral products, metals, and agricultural products are well-positioned to benefit from the surging demand in Asia. These sectors are likely to see increased revenue and market expansion as Chinese and other Asian buyers continue to purchase Russian resources.

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Conversely, businesses focused on importing electronics and high-tech products may face heightened competition. Chinese suppliers are becoming increasingly prominent in the Russian market, offering advanced technological solutions that compete directly with other international providers. The Russian government has implemented policies to support this growth in foreign trade, which is expected to continue in the near future, shaping the competitive landscape for years to come.