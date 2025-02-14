Russia Expands Army, Recruiting North Korean Troops for Ukraine War

Russia is significantly increasing its military power in preparation for continued conflict in Ukraine. The expansion includes the recruitment of North Korean troops, raising concerns about a deepening international conflict.

The Russia n army is preparing for a significant expansion in 2025, aiming to increase its troop count by an estimated 150,000 soldiers. This expansion includes plans to recruit additional North Korea n troops, signaling a deepening of military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia 's growing military capabilities pose a threat not only to Ukraine but potentially to its regional allies, including Poland and Lithuania.

He expressed concerns that after completing training exercises in Belarus, Russian forces could launch new offensives against neighboring countries.\Zelensky stated that intelligence reports indicate Russia intends to add 12 to 15 new divisions to its army by 2025, which translates to a substantial increase in manpower. He emphasized that Russia's current military strength already dwarfs Ukraine's, with an estimated 220 brigades compared to Ukraine's 110 brigades. Zelensky further warned that this expansion, if unchecked, would outnumber Europe's combined combat force by a ratio of three to one. \The recruitment of North Korean troops comes amidst reports of Russia facing challenges in maintaining its fighting force due to heavy casualties and a shortage of personnel. The deployment of North Korean forces to the front lines in Ukraine has reportedly resulted in significant losses for Pyongyang, with estimates suggesting over 1,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed. Kremlin propagandists have echoed concerns about dwindling North Korean troop availability, indicating a potential need for further reinforcements in the coming months. Ukraine's intelligence community has also suggested that Russia is actively transferring advanced military technology, particularly drone systems, to countries in the region, raising concerns about the potential for escalation and a widening conflict





