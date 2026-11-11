Russia Enforces Secure‑by‑Design Standard After 52 Million Data Breach Records Exposed

After 118 cyber incidents and more than 52 million records leaked in 2025, Russia's new GOST R 72118‑2025 standard mandates security from design, spurring demand for hybrid IT‑security professionals.

The Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor reported 118 personal data breaches in 2025, exposing over 52 million records. In response, a new GOST R 72118‑2025 standard takes effect in December 2025, requiring companies to embed security into system architecture from the design stage.

How the New Standard Will Reshape System Design

GOST R 72118‑2025 introduces Secure‑by‑Design as a structural requirement. Development teams must identify critical assets, construct realistic threat scenarios, and verify that protective measures withstand actual attack methods before a system is deployed.

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Under the standard, security is no longer an afterthought but an integral part of architecture selection, technology choice, and data‑handling procedures. Companies are expected to treat security as a product feature rather than a patch added later.

Stakeholders Demand Bridging Skills Between IT and Business

Executives must now assess potential damage, prioritize investments, and justify security spending in business terms. Mikhail Shepelev, curator of the Information Security program at Academy AiTi, says architectural errors cannot be fixed by cyber exercises alone and technical checks lose value if their results do not influence system development.

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In light of this regulatory shift, Academy AiTi launched a course titled "Technologies in Information Security: Trends, Methodologies, Frameworks." The program covers threat assessment, DevSecOps, and MLSecOps, emphasizing how to translate technical metrics into business language.

Impact on Russian Companies and Future Compliance

The 52 million‑record breach illustrates that architectural flaws, misconfigured access controls, and unprotected integrations are often the real culprits behind attacks. As Russian firms accelerate digital transformation-deploying AI, connecting applications, and expanding services-the attack surface grows faster than defensive capabilities.

Compliance with GOST R 72118‑2025 will require rethinking development lifecycles. Early adopters who embed security controls from the outset are likely to reduce long-term remediation costs and improve resilience, while laggards risk breaches and regulatory penalties.

Meeting the Demand for Hybrid Cybersecurity Professionals

The new standard and the high number of incidents have spurred a surge in demand for professionals who can model threats, justify security investments in business terms, and integrate security into development workflows. The Academy AiTi course aims to fill this skill gap by training managers who can bridge development, security, and business teams.

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As Russian companies confront the realities of interconnected systems, Secure‑by‑Design is becoming the new compliance battleground. Those who can navigate architectural security, POI assessment, and business justification will lead the next wave of digital resilience.