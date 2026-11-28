Russia's Prosecutor General drops murder charges against sisters Krestina, Angelina, and Maria Khachaturyan, ruling their father's death was self-defense against systematic abuse.

Russia's Prosecutor General has officially ordered the dismissal of murder charges against three sisters, Krestina, Angelina, and Maria Khachaturyan, concluding an eight-year legal battle that captivated the nation. The decisive ruling, delivered after years of intense public scrutiny and judicial review, recognizes that the women acted in desperate self-defense against their father, Mikhail Khachaturyan. This monumental shift in the case transforms the sisters from convicted murderers into victims of a prolonged and severe pattern of domestic tyranny.

The Fatal Confrontation and Immediate Aftermath

On July 27, 2018, Mikhail Khachaturyan was discovered dead on the staircase of his apartment building located on the Altufevskoe highway in Moscow. He had sustained multiple stab wounds and deep cut injuries across his chest and neck. At the time of his death, his three daughters were teenagers aged nineteen, eighteen, and seventeen. Authorities immediately arrested Krestina, Angelina, and Maria, placing them under strict house arrest. They were also prohibited from communicating with one another, a restriction that isolated them from each other for the next eight years.

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The incident occurred hours after Mikhail had violently reprimanded his daughters for leaving their Soviet-era housing block in disarray. Investigators later learned that the ultra-Orthodox father enforced discipline through extreme physical and psychological means. He summoned the sisters into his bedroom one by one, where he screamed and cursed at them. In a final, brutal escalation, he used pepper spray on each of them directly in their faces, a traumatic event that Krestina survived by collapsing onto her bed and losing consciousness.

Evidence of Systematic Abuse and Trauma

A comprehensive eight-year investigation revealed that Mikhail Khachaturyan subjected his daughters to a systematic campaign of sexual abuse, beatings, humiliation, and death threats. Legal examinations confirmed that each sister suffered from abuse syndrome and post-traumatic stress disorder, conditions directly linked to their father's actions since 2014. The abuse was not an isolated incident but part of a long-standing pattern of violence that began with his estrangement from his wife, Aurelia Dunduk, in 2015.

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Testimony from Angelina Khachaturyan, who was eighteen at the time of the killing, detailed how her father first sexually assaulted her during a family holiday in Israel in November 2014. He continued to harass her sexually, often using religious rhetoric to justify his actions by claiming that because she was his daughter, he had absolute dominion over her body. Maria Khachaturyan, who was seventeen, recalled the pepper-spraying incident as the final straw that pushed her and Angelina to locate a hunting knife and a hammer for protection.

Posthumous Conviction and Legal Recognition

In 2025, the legal system formally recognized the severity of the father's crimes by posthumously convicting Mikhail Khachaturyan of violent sexual acts against his daughters. He was also found guilty of intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm and producing pornography involving his teenage daughters, which he subsequently posted on the internet. This conviction provided the official judicial basis for dropping the murder charges against the sisters, validating their claim that they killed him to escape an inescapable cycle of violence.

Lawyer Mari Davtyan emphasized the medical consensus reached during the probe, stating that expert examinations confirmed the direct causal relationship between the father's violence and the daughters' psychological conditions. The investigation also uncovered disturbing digital evidence, including WhatsApp messages where Mikhail threatened sexual violence and death against Angelina. These messages included vulgar commands and warnings that he would find her if she attempted to leave, highlighting the relentless nature of his control.

National Impact and Future Implications

The Khachaturyan case sparked a nationwide feminist movement in Russia, igniting public rage over domestic violence and the legal system's initial failure to protect vulnerable women. The sisters' ordeal exposed the gaps in legal protections for those trapped in abusive households and forced a national conversation on the definition of self-defense. Although the sisters were banned from using the internet and communicating with witnesses or the press, their story resonated deeply with citizens demanding better rights and safety for women across the country.

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The dismissal of the murder charges marks the end of a harrowing chapter for Krestina, Angelina, and Maria, who have endured eight years of isolation and legal turmoil. Their case serves as a critical precedent in Russian legal history, demonstrating how prolonged forensic and psychological investigations can uncover the truth behind seemingly straightforward criminal acts. The resolution acknowledges that their actions were not premeditated murder but a tragic necessity to survive a domestic environment characterized by extreme abuse and terror.