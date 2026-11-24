Eleven people die in Russian drone attack on Dymer residential building. Ukrainian rescuers save seven-year-old Davyd and 79-year-old Valentyna from rubble.

Eleven people have died following a Russian drone strike on a residential building in Dymer, located in Ukraine's Kyiv region on Sunday. The attack resulted in significant destruction, trapping dozens of civilians under the debris. Rescuers worked through the night to extract survivors from the collapsed structure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the growing death toll on Monday.

Rescue Operations In Dymer Extract Survivors

Amidst the devastation, emergency teams achieved a remarkable success by pulling a seven-year-old boy named Davyd Korol from the rubble. Davyd had been trapped beneath the debris for nearly 14 hours before being rescued alive. Doctors are currently treating the child, and his parents have been reunited with him at the hospital. President Zelensky posted the update on Telegram, confirming the boy's survival.

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President Volodymyr Zelensky also reported that four other injured individuals were receiving medical care in local hospitals. In addition to the young boy, a 79-year-old woman named Valentyna was rescued alive after spending 22 hours trapped under the rubble. Regional governor Tymur Tkachenko announced that rescuers had retrieved another body overnight, which raised the total number of confirmed fatalities to 11.

The Kyiv regional prosecutor's office stated that the youngest victim of the attack was 11 years old. Search and rescue operations faced frequent interruptions due to the ongoing threat of further Russian attacks. Drones known as Shahed posed a constant danger to the rescue teams working in the area. President Zelensky noted that the fate of two people remained unknown as of Monday morning.

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Zelensky Demands Sanctions Against Arms Production

President Volodymyr Zelensky called for stricter international sanctions and export controls on Russia. He argued that the production of Shahed drones relies heavily on foreign engines and computer chips. Zelensky stated that limiting access to these components is key to reducing Russian military capabilities. He emphasized that global pressure on the aggressor protects civilian lives.

The drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and power infrastructure have increased significantly since the summer. Although Russian ground advances have slowed, Moscow has intensified aerial bombardments. Ukraine has responded by escalating strikes on Russian oil infrastructure. Both nations deny deliberately targeting civilian areas during the conflict that began in February 2022.

Nato Warns Of Russian Nuclear Satellite Deployment

Concerns are rising in Europe regarding reports that Russia may be preparing to deploy a nuclear-armed satellite. The European Space Agency head Josef Aschbacher described the possibility as the ultimate nightmare scenario. German media outlets reported that Nato countries were briefed on a potential launch before the end of the year.

Nato chief Mark Rutte stated that the alliance remains committed to defending every inch of territory. He confirmed that Nato has various response options available to ensure safety in the space domain. Rutte told a press conference in Berlin that the alliance continuously assesses its deterrence capabilities. Any updates to defence strategies will be implemented as necessary.

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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the reports as unfounded allegations. He claimed the stories attributed to unknown sources were hardly worth taking seriously. The Russian embassy in Berlin rejected the claims as part of a propaganda campaign. Experts warn that a widespread satellite failure could severely impact navigation systems and power grids.