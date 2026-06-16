Russia downs 172 Ukrainian drones overnight in major attack on Moscow: ministry

Air defences intercept dozens of drones targeting the Russian capital, while an oil refinery near Moscow and an oil storage facility in Krasnodar are damaged.

Air defences intercept dozens of drones targeting the Russian capital, while an oil refinery near Moscow and an oil storage facility in Krasnodar are damaged.

A university dormitory damaged in a Ukrainian drone strike in Starobilsk, in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region, May 22 2026. / AP Russian air defences intercepted and destroyed 172 Ukrainian drones overnight across several regions of the country, as well as over the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. The attack included a large-scale drone raid targeting the Moscow region.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, air defence forces have shot down 60 drones approaching the capital since the start of the day. Based on official figures released by Sobyanin, the latest attack ranks among the largest drone assaults on Moscow this year. The largest reported attack occurred on May 17, when Russian authorities said 81 drones headed for the capital were intercepted. Air defences also reportedly destroyed 38 drones on May 16 and 61 on May 7.

Sobyanin said a facility at the Moscow Oil Refinery sustained damage during the ongoing attack. He did not immediately provide details on the extent of the damage or whether refinery operations had been affected.

Russian artist and Putin critic shot dead in apparent targeted killing in PolandRussian artist and Putin critic shot dead in apparent targeted killing in PolandIn Russia's southern Krasnodar region, authorities reported a fire at an oil storage facility in the village of Poltavskaya after debris from a downed drone fell onto the site. Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry also said a residential building in the city of Elektrostal, east of Moscow, was damaged during the attack.

On Telegram, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the attack on the oil refinery, calling it part of "long-range sanctions.

"Russian artist and Putin critic shot dead in apparent targeted killing in PolandRussian artist and Putin critic shot dead in apparent targeted killing in PolandUK bans social media access for under-16sPolice mistakenly shoot and kill an Australian child in Pakistan





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