Russia Delivers Nuclear Munitions to Belarus for Military Exercises

Russia has informed about the delivery of nuclear munitions to Belarus for a three-day exercise involving preparations linked to the Iskander-M tactical missile system. The warheads will be carried by Russia's mobile Iskander-M missile system and will be used for simulated launches and bombings with nuclear munitions.

Russia has delivered nuclear munitions to field storage facilities in Belarus as part of huge military exercises amid escalating tensions with the West over Ukraine.

The drills involve preparations linked to the Iskander-M tactical missile system, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, and are taking place across Russia and Belarus. Missile units in Belarus are carrying out training exercises, including loading the weapons onto launch vehicles and moving covertly to designated launch positions. Warplanes have also simulated bombings with nuclear munitions against mock targets.

The drills come amid fresh tensions in the Baltic region, with Russia warning Britain against sending its reconnaissance aircraft to the Black Sea for regular patrols over international airspace





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Russia Belarus Military Exercises Escalating Tensions Nuclear Munitions Iskander-M Missile System Black Sea UK Ministry Of Defence

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