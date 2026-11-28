Russia commissions its Perm nuclear submarine, the first Yasen-M vessel equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles, as Moscow plans five more submarines.

Russia has formally commissioned the Perm nuclear-powered submarine, marking its transfer to the Russian Navy on November 27. Perm is the first Yasen-M-class submarine equipped with Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles as standard armament.

The fourth-generation attack submarine features advanced navigation, hydroacoustic, communications and precision weapon systems. Russia has formally commissioned its Perm nuclear-powered submarine, which Moscow says is the first multipurpose submarine equipped with Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles. Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a flag-raising ceremony at the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk on Friday, November 27, marking the submarine’s official transfer to the Russian Navy.

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The commissioning comes as Moscow seeks to expand its underwater fleet, with plans to add five more nuclear-powered submarines by 2030, including three Yasen-M-class vessels.