Russia claims new Sokol-3 interceptor can hunt down jet-powered drones

Russia has unveiled the Sokol-3 interceptor drone, claiming it can engage high-speed Ukrainian UAVs as the aerial threat evolves.

Smaller, reportedly faster, and launched by catapult: Russia's Sokol-3 is the latest addition to its growing arsenal of drone interceptors. Russia has showcased the Sokol-3, a fixed-wing interceptor drone that its military says has been used against high-speed Ukrainian attack UAVs.

Russian officials claim the new model is smaller and faster than the earlier Sokol-I, although detailed performance specifications have not been released. There is no publicly verified evidence that Sokol-3 has intercepted jet-powered drones, and its claimed combat performance remains difficult to independently assess. Russia has introduced a new version of its Sokol interceptor drone, claiming the system can engage faster aerial threats, including jet-powered unmanned aircraft, as the country seeks to strengthen its defenses against Ukrainian drone attacks.

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The Russian Ministry of Defense said on November 12 that a Sokol-3 drone team from the Tsentr Group of Forces intercepted high-speed Ukrainian strike drones in the Dnipropetrovsk direction. The ministry published footage of the system in operation, describing the aircraft as an interceptor designed to destroy incoming unmanned aerial vehicles. The announcement follows the emergence of the Sokol-3 in Russian military media, where officials have highlighted its claimed ability to intercept jet-powered targets.

However, publicly available footage and reporting have not independently established that the system has successfully engaged a jet-powered drone. Nor is there evidence that it has intercepted a crewed jet aircraft. The Sokol-I is a relatively simple fixed-wing unmanned aircraft that uses a forward-facing camera and operator-controlled flight to locate and engage aerial targets. Russian military reporting has described its use against several Ukrainian drone types, including the Leleka, Blyskavka, and Hornet.

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According to statements attributed to a Russian military official, Sokol-3 is approximately half the size of its predecessor and twice as fast. It also reportedly carries a different warhead, suggesting changes intended to improve its ability to engage smaller or faster-moving targets. Images of the newer aircraft show a conventional fixed-wing configuration, with a rear-mounted pusher propeller, a straight wing, and movable control surfaces.

Unlike the hand-launched Sokol-I, Sokol-3 appears to use a catapult launch system, allowing it to accelerate into flight without requiring a runway. The development comes as both Russia and Ukraine face growing challenges from increasingly fast unmanned aircraft. Traditional propeller-driven reconnaissance and attack drones can be engaged by relatively inexpensive interceptor systems, but faster jet-powered variants reduce the time available for detection and interception.

, with Ukrainian military data indicating that launches of drones traveling at approximately 240–500 km/h had risen substantially during the summer. These aircraft are harder to intercept than slower propeller-driven designs. That creates demand for defensive systems that can reach targets quickly while remaining considerably cheaper than conventional surface-to-air missiles. Interceptor drones offer one possible solution.

Rather than relying on expensive missile systems for every incoming UAV, defenders can use smaller unmanned aircraft to pursue and destroy threats closer to the front line. Depending on their design, they can destroy targets through direct impact or an explosive payload. Russia has already deployed the Sokol-I as part of this approach. Its newer Sokol-3 appears intended to extend the concept toward faster aerial threats, although its actual performance remains unclear.

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The Sokol-3’s reported ability to engage jet-powered drones is significant if demonstrated in operational conditions. Such targets demand higher interceptor speeds, effective target tracking, and sufficient maneuverability to close the engagement window. But the Russian Ministry of Defense’s latest statement only claims that the system destroyed high-speed strike drones. It does not identify the intercepted aircraft, provide flight data, or establish that the targets were jet-powered.

The distinction matters because the ability to intercept a fast unmanned aircraft does not automatically translate into the ability to engage a crewed fighter jet. Those are very different target classes, with different speeds, maneuverability, sensors, and defensive capabilities. Kaif Shaikh is a journalist and writer passionate about turning complex information into clear, impactful stories. His writing covers technology, sustainability, geopolitics, and occasionally fiction.

A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, his work has appeared in the Times of India and beyond. After a near-fatal experience, Kaif began seeing both stories and silences differently. Outside work, he juggles far too many projects and passions, but always makes time to read, reflect, and hold onto the thread of wonder.