Russia Claims Capture of Berezivka in Eastern Ukraine

Russia announces the capture of the village of Berezivka in the Donetsk region, marking a significant advance in their yearlong offensive. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy warns of potential US withdrawal from European security while radiation levels at Chernobyl remain stable after a drone attack.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Russia declared Saturday its forces had captured the village of Berezivka , marking their latest advancement in eastern Ukraine ’s Donetsk region where Ukrainian defenses are strained. Russia ’s significantly larger military has been engaged in a yearlong offensive along the eastern front, methodically weakening the depleted and fatigued Ukrainian forces’ hold on their strongholds as the war approaches its fourth year later this month.

While a small settlement, the capture of Berezivka would propel Russia’s advance across the Donetsk region, a territory that has exacted a heavy toll on Moscow in terms of troops and equipment but yielded strategic benefits for the Kremlin. In their offensive, Russian forces employ overwhelming firepower, crushing settlements with the brute force of 3,000-pound (1,300-kilo) glide bombs, artillery, missiles, and drones. Afterwards, infantry units are deployed to exploit the exposed defenses. Russia’s objective is to seize control of all of Donetsk and the neighboring Luhansk region, which together comprise Ukraine’s Donbas industrial heartland. Kyiv’s recent setbacks in eastern Ukraine coincide with uncertainty surrounding the continuation of vital military aid from the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump, who emphasizes prioritizing American interests, stated this week that he is likely to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon to negotiate a peace deal regarding Ukraine. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concerns that Europe cannot discount the possibility of “America saying no to Europe on issues that threaten it,” emphasizing the urgent need for the establishment of an “armed forces of Europe.” Meanwhile, radiation levels at Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear plant – the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster – remained stable on Saturday, a day after a drone armed with a warhead struck the protective outer shell of the decommissioned facility in the Kyiv region, according to Ukraine’s State Agency for Exclusion Zone Management. The U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency reported on Friday that the strike, which created a hole in the structure and briefly ignited a fire, did not breach the plant’s inner containment shell. Russia’s Defense Ministry asserted that 40 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight into Saturday across four regions in western and southwestern Russia. No casualties were reported. Ukrainian officials stated that Moscow deployed 70 drones into Ukraine overnight into Saturday. According to Ukraine’s air force, 33 drones were destroyed and 37 others were lost, likely due to electronic jamming





