Russia Attacks Kyiv with Hypersonic Missile, Causing Significant Damage

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight Sunday, targeting government buildings, residential areas, and schools. The attack, which continued into the morning, caused significant damage across at least nine districts of the capital. At least 10 people were injured, according to local authorities. Air raid sirens blared throughout the night as smoke billowed across the city. The attack was described as intense, with powerful explosions heard near government buildings and residential areas. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia was planning to use the hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile, citing intelligence from the U.S. and Western partners. The Oreshnik, capable of destroying underground bunkers, was used in previous attacks on Dnipro and Lviv. The weapon, which travels at 10 times the speed of sound, is said to be immune to any missile defense system.

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight Sunday, targeting government buildings, residential areas, and schools. The attack, which continued into the morning, caused significant damage across at least nine districts of the capital.

At least 10 people were injured, according to local authorities. Air raid sirens blared throughout the night as smoke billowed across the city. The attack was described as intense, with powerful explosions heard near government buildings and residential areas. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia was planning to use the hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile, citing intelligence from the U.S. and Western partners.

The Oreshnik, capable of destroying underground bunkers, was used in previous attacks on Dnipro and Lviv. The weapon, which travels at 10 times the speed of sound, is said to be immune to any missile defense system. The attack on Kyiv comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with the latter facing a relentless barrage of attacks.





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