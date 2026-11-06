Russia Approves Bitcoin and Ether Trading for Retail Investors via Regulated Exchanges

Russia's central bank has finalized rules permitting retail investors to trade Bitcoin, Ether, and Tether through regulated intermediaries, with trading set to launch on the Moscow Exchange in December. Non-qualified investors are capped at 300,000 rubles annually per intermediary and must pass a mandatory test, while qualified investors face no purchase limits.

The rules allow retail investors to trade BTC, ETH and USDT through regulated intermediaries, with Moscow Exchange planning to launch crypto trading in December. Russia’s central bank has finalized rules allowing exchanges to offer Bitcoin , Ether and Tether USDt to retail investors starting Nov. 17.

, non-qualified investors can purchase up to 300,000 rubles in cryptocurrency annually through each intermediary, including brokers, asset managers and crypto exchange providers. Qualified investors face no purchase limits, but all investors must pass a mandatory test before trading.

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, identifying BTC, ETH and USDT as eligible for public trading based on market capitalization, average daily trading volume and at least five years of price history on foreign exchanges.crypto trading will be prohibited starting July 1, 2027, while transfers from regulated digital accounts to self-custody wallets are already banned, according to the Bank of Russia. The country also maintains a prohibition on using cryptocurrency to pay for goods and services. Editorial Policy