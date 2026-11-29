Russia says its air defenses downed over 1,000 Ukrainian drones for a second straight night as deadly strikes hit Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Kharkiv.

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The barrage followed a previous night in which Moscow claimed to have downed 1,246 Ukrainian drones, one of the highest totals reported since Russia launched its full-scale invasion nearly five years ago. In Russia's Belgorod border region, local officials reported one person killed and six wounded in Ukrainian drone attacks.

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Separately, Reuters reported that Ukrainian military intelligence announced on Telegram that its forces struck the KuibyshevAzot chemical plant in Togliatti, in Russia's Samara region, alleging the facility manufactured raw materials for explosives and ammunition. PUTIN LAUNCHES UKRAINE BARRAGE HOURS AFTER TRUMP MEETING AMID ALLEGED RUSSIAN MISSILE BREACH OF NATO AIRSPACE Ukrainian servicemen collect bomb fragments in front of a residential building damaged in a Russian airstrike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026.killed at least three people and wounded more than 20 as Moscow pressed an intensifying campaign against residential areas and energy infrastructure.