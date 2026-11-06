DEK: First lady Melania Trump held an event with representatives from Russia and Ukraine, where she described her efforts to broker a local ceasefire in Oleshky, allowing humanitarian aid deliveries and civilian evacuations. She was presented with gifts from both countries in recognition of her efforts.

Russia and Ukraine representatives honor Melania Trump’s ceasefire efforts DEK: First lady Melania Trump held an event with representatives from Russia and Ukraine, where she described her efforts to broker a local ceasefire in Oleshky, allowing humanitarian aid deliveries and civilian evacuations.

She was presented with gifts from both countries in recognition of her efforts. DEK: First lady Melania Trump held an event with representatives from Russia and Ukraine, where she described her efforts to broker a local ceasefire in Oleshky, allowing humanitarian aid deliveries and civilian evacuations. She was presented with gifts from both countries in recognition of her efforts.

Also read Melania Trump to host Russia, Ukraine representatives at the White House in rare meeting

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