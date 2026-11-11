Russia and Ukraine agree to a large prisoner exchange as talks conclude with no major breakthrough

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a large prisoner exchange during U.S.-mediated talks

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Russia and Ukraine agreed a large exchange of prisoners of war, envoys said Wednesday as two days of U.S. mediated talks concluded, but they announced no major breakthrough on ending the conflict that began afterU.

S. officials say they are determined to revive Washington’s peace efforts that so far have failed to deliver significant results. As well as postwar security guarantees for both countries, other key hurdles for negotiators are the fate of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory and what role European countries will play in an eventual settlement.

Also read Russia and Ukraine keep ignoring Donald Trump

“One of the positives is we agreed that we’re going to have the biggest humanitarian release of prisoners, which we’re going to finalize the numbers tomorrow,” said Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, after Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, and Rustem Umerov, who led Kyiv’s contingent, confirmed the planned exchange, though Medinsky noted that the agreement was “in principle. ” Kushner said he and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow on Thursday to meet with President Vladimir Putin, then fly to Dublin, Ireland, to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Umerov said Kyiv’s delegation was expected to meet later Wednesday with representatives of European governments, the European Union and NATO who were in the capital of the United Arab Emirates but did not attend the three-way talks.on the continent, involved in the direct negotiations. Kushner said one of the goals of the Moscow meeting is to try to get Europeans added to the talks.

Advertisement

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said European representatives could eventually join peace talks, but he said their current statements "don’t indicate any desire on their part to contribute to movement along the path toward peace. ” Moscow complains that Europe is financing and supplying weaponry to Ukraine. Kushner said both Ukraine and Russia needed clarity on postwar security arrangements. He said European countries, the EU and NATO have to be involved in those discussions to build consensus on next steps.

Ukraine wants to make sure Moscow doesn't invade again, and EU officials have declared that any discussions on Europe’s security arrangements could only start after a ceasefire. Many in Europe see the inclusion of Russia in those plans as a concession to Putin, who has described NATO’s eastward expansion as a top threat to its security. Russia has demanded that the alliance pull back its troops from its borders.

Russia's security concerns were discussed at the talks, Kushner said, adding that Moscow was told it needs to provide different de-escalation and proposals for them to be acceptable to Europe.

“The reality is, is there’s no trust right now between the sides. And that’s to be expected after a conflict like this,” he said. The context of the negotiations has changed since the last meeting in February in Geneva. The Trump administration now has to reckon with Democrats taking over the U.S. Congress in January following theThe talks came against the backdrop of continued fighting on the front line, where little territory has changed hands this year.

Advertisement

Both countries are battering each other with long-range missiles and drones. Three people died and 11 were injured after Russia launched a daytime attack on a market in the southern Odesa region, local authorities said. Residential buildings were damaged and emergency crews responded, said Oleh Kiper, head of the regional military administration. Overnight, Russia struck the southern Zaporizhzhia region and the eastern city of Kharkiv, wounding seven civilians and damaging property, Ukrainian officials said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses downed 627 Ukrainian drones overnight,. 150 of them over the region around St. Petersburg, according to regional Gov. Alexander Drozdenko. The drones started a fire at the port of Ust-Luga, one of the main facilities for Russian oil exports, injuring three workers, he added.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Embassy in Kyiv was seeking consular access to an Indonesian national who was arrested, according to Yvonne Mewengkang, a spokesperson for the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She said the Indonesian government is taking the case very seriously and also working to ensure the protection of its citizens.